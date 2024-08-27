News Publishing Industry Recognised For Recycling Leadership

Almost 100 per cent of printed newspapers have been diverted from landfill under an industry-led product stewardship scheme for the recycling of newspapers and magazines approved by the Albanese Government.

The voluntary National Environmental Sustainability Agreement – newspapers and magazines product stewardship arrangement has been officially accredited, helping to drive Australia’s transition to a circular economy.

The scheme is administered by ThinkNewsBrands, a consortium of Australia’s major national news publishing media companies including Nine, News Corp Australia and Seven West Media.

Under the scheme, news publishing media companies commit to using sustainable fibres and non-hazardous inks to support safe recycling and to recycle unsold products.

The industry-led scheme has been operating for over 30 years and reports it has supported an increase in printed news recycling rates from 28 per cent in 1989 to 61 per cent in 2023. Last year, only 0.2 per cent of all printed newspapers went to landfill.

Accreditation has strengthened the scheme, providing members with deeper compliance obligations and reporting criteria for environmental initiatives – from energy efficiencies to waste reduction strategies.

The Government’s accreditation process is strict, with schemes assessed against criteria including whether they promote a circular economy, maximise the continued use of products and materials, and protect the environment and human health.

“It’s great to Australia’s major news publishers at the forefront of the waste and recycling transition – taking responsibility for the impacts of their products and production processes on the environment,” said Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek. “Product stewardship goes above and beyond recycling and considers all stages of the product lifecycle for better environmental outcomes. This includes design, manufacture, distribution and sale, use and recovery of materials and products.”

“Australian news publishers are committed to environmental sustainability and have for nearly 35 years been making real strides together to drive more sustainable industry practices. The industry is immensely proud of its world-leading product stewardship scheme, and the impact it has made for Australia. It’s great to see our news industry success being recognised and celebrated,” said chief executive officer, ThinkNewsBrands, Vanessa Lyons.

“Australia’s print media companies have always maintained a healthy competitive streak, so it’s always terrific to see bi-partisan support when it comes to important issues such as environmental sustainability,” said executive chairman, News Corp Australasia, Michael Miller. “I would also like to thank the Albanese government and ThinkNewsBrands for strengthening this long-standing agreement through accreditation.”

“Our printed newspapers and magazines are here for the long haul so it’s vital we continue to make improvements to the sustainability of our products. Our readers and advertisers expect nothing less. This accreditation of our industry’s voluntary scheme is recognition of how seriously we take our responsibilities to protect people’s health and the environment,” said managing director, Nine Publishing, Tory Maguire.

“Seven West Media aims to use the power of our print, digital and TV platforms to raise awareness of important environment initiatives and help drive positive behavioural change,” said managing director and chief executive officer, Seven West Media, Jeff Howard. “We are committed to recycling as a key sustainability focus, through initiatives including the National Environmental Sustainability Agreement [NESA] and the many millions of dollars in promotional time that Seven West Media donates to our key environmental partner Planet Ark each year to promote National Recycling Week.”

“Are Media has long been committed to reducing the impact we have on the environment and supporting product stewardship is a key component in ensuring we deliver the best environmental outcomes for the magazine industry and our customers,” said chief executive officer, Are Media Group, Jane Huxley.

Product stewardship puts circular economy principles into action for products and materials – keeping valuable resources circulating longer to protect our environment and communities.