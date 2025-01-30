News Corp & Woolworths Unite For The ‘Health Of The Nation’

News Corp Australia will this Sunday launch the second annual Health of the Nation, a campaign to inspire Australians to establish and sustain healthy habits ensuring tangible, long-term health benefits.

Championed by leading health media brand Body+Soul, the 2025 Health of the Nation presented by Woolworths is expanding its reach and consumer engagement to include news.com.au alongside the company’s state and regional mastheads and healthofthenation.com.au.

The Health of the Nation survey of more than 3000 Australians, commissioned for this year’s report, reveals that a quarter of Australians do not exercise weekly, and one in 10 admit to not exercising at all. Across all generations, four in five Aussies admit they need to move more, but lack the motivation and minutes in their day to do so, highlighting a striking disconnect between awareness and action.

“Our research found a significant number of Australians, especially Gen Z and Millennials, feel overwhelmed by the volume of health and wellness information. To help with that we have brought together some of the most-trusted names in health and wellness to help break through the noise and offer practical and useful information and solutions,” said News Corp Australia free news & lifestyle editor-in-chief Mick Carroll.

Laura Henshaw and Steph Claire Smith, co-founders of health and fitness app Kic, are joining Health of the Nation 2025 to front the campaign. They will appear on the cover of Body+Soul’s launch edition this Sunday, and in content across the brand’s digital, social and video channels. The pair will feature alongside leading experts over the four-week campaign including Dr Libby Weaver, Nutritional Biochemist; Lyndi Cohen, Nutritionist (The Nude Nutritionist); and Dr Kieran Kennedy, Psychiatrist and mental health advocate.

Body+Soul Content Director Jacqui Mooney said the Health of the Nation campaign would support Australians in making long-term positive change.

“The deep insights from this year’s survey have allowed us to directly respond to the hot-button health issues we know matter most – from stress and sleep to budget-friendly ways to stay well – and curate smart, science-backed content that is not only instantly actionable, but that will make a positive difference to the nation’s physical and mental health,” Mooney said.

“Health of the Nation will see us deliver the best in health journalism at scale across Body+Soul’s highly engaged digital, print, social, audio and video channels.”

Inaugural presenting partner Woolworths returns to support the 2025 Health of the Nation campaign, reinforcing its commitment to making healthier choices easier for all Australians.

As part of this dedication, Woolworths continues to back initiatives like Free Fruit for Kids and Odd Bunch, which promote accessible and affordable nutrition. The supermarket is also leveraging digital innovations such as the Healthier Options feature on its website and app to inspire smarter shopping choices. These efforts, alongside ongoing product reformulations, demonstrate Woolworths’ long-term commitment to helping Australians lead healthier lives.

The Health of the Nation campaign launches this Sunday February 2 at healthofthenation.com.au and across Body+Soul, news.com.au, The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD), Sunday Mail (SA) and the Sunday Tasmanian (TAS).

A consumer marketing campaign will support Health of the Nation, with promotion across digital, print, audio, video and social channels throughout the four-week campaign.