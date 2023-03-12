News Corp Unveils Next Intake Of Journalist Cadet Program

News Corp has opened the next intake of its National Cadet Program, looking to hire new aspiring reporters to learn the most up-to-date skills future newsroom journalists require.

Commencing in July 2023, the 12-month paid program offers the next generation of journalists the opportunity to learn and work across some of Australia’s most well-known media brands. To apply go to: www.newscorpaustralia.com/futurejournalism

Over the year, the cadets will spend time in a range of newsrooms across the business, including national, metropolitan, regional and broadcasting placements, with the opportunity to work on special projects.

National weekend editor and chair of the News Corp Australia editorial board Mick Carroll said the national cadet program reflected the company’s continued commitment to, and investment in, journalism.

“Our national program has been designed to provide cadets with the experience and confidence needed to kick-start their careers,” Carroll said.

“From visual storytelling to reporting fundamentals such as breaking news and finding the human interest stories that matter, they will be equipped with the skills they need to deepen their ability to keep the public informed in our digital era.

“It’s a fantastic program and I’m pleased to say that many of our most recent intake of cadets have now accepted full-time jobs and are working in our newsrooms around the country.”

From grassroots community reporting to new and specialist areas of interest, the new cadets will receive comprehensive training in multi-platform reporting. This includes journalism’s core skills developed over decades of the company’s history, as well as the opportunity to learn new techniques and technologies such as video, audio and rich media that are part of journalism’s future.

Applications close on Tuesday, 4 April 2023.