News Corp Teases D_Coded Announcements

Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Lou Barrett.

News Corp Australia is set to unveil a powerful new video strategy, advanced data capability tools and demonstrate its superior strength of engaged reach at D_Coded next week, the company’s annual event for clients, partners, marketers and digital specialists.

Over three days in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, a series of live presentations spearheaded by News Corp Australasia executive chairman, Michael Miller, and client partnerships managing director, Lou Barrett, will provide insights, strategies and real-world results illustrating how deep audience engagement leads to effective client outcomes.

Barrett said: “D_Coded is more than just an event for us – it’s a bold statement of our leadership and unwavering commitment to driving client success. This year is a demonstration of proven outcomes. We will showcase how brands can leverage News’ innovative solutions to gain a strategic advantage and reinforce our position as the partner of choice.

“We will unveil our expanded video strategy and partnerships which will open up exciting new opportunities for our clients, we will show how our supercharged audience intelligence data tools will produce deeper insights and smarter campaigns, and we will deliver tangible proof that real audience engagement leads to unparalleled client outcomes.”

Guests at D_Coded will also be guided through a dynamic activation showcasing cutting-edge content, digital excellence and commerce innovation from News’ content agencies and brands across the entire business.

The installation will demonstrate News’ business capabilities and impact to both clients and audiences through custom brand experiences, groundbreaking events, premium video content, and leadership in retail sales media solutions.

D_Coded kicks off in Sydney on Tuesday March 11, 2025 and will be followed by events in Melbourne on March 13 and Brisbane on March 20.

