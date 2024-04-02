News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels.

Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite

Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to solve a major problem in sports marketing – providing a full-funnel solution for brands to target audiences without sports organisations needing to share their data.

This strategic collaboration brings together News Sport Network’s large sporting audience and strong relationships across all major sports and brands in Australia with Partnerbrite’s innovative platform and increasing client base of top-tier brands and sporting brands globally. News Sport Network and Partnerbrite will work to sell their offerings together, work with brands to identify appropriate properties in the sport industry to invest in and work with sporting partners to identify appropriate commercial partners for available categories.

“We are excited to join forces with Partnerbrite. We think the product is innovative and could be a game-changer for brands and how they engage with audiences in the sport sector. With our own deep relationships across many sporting bodies as well as with many household brands, we think we can collectively enhance the current way brands invest and leverage their relationships in sport,” said News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins.

Partnerbrite has already made an impact in the UK and US with a number of major clients, including Premier League clubs Everton and Crystal Palace, and is beginning to work with some NFL franchises.

“What makes Partnerbrite so innovative is we can now target rights-holders’ audiences, without data ever being shared, putting a more tailored and measurable digital solution at the heart of the sports industry,” said Partnerbrite co-founder Nick Lockwood.

“This solution, including campaigns across paid, programmatic and video content, offer a level of fan engagement that extends beyond the reach of traditional sponsorship methods, and brings sport’s offerings into the new marketing mix where digital is at the forefront. This approach enhances the value of the sports partnership, allowing a full-funnel approach and ensuring sports fans receive more relevant and engaging content”.

“This is why News Sport Network is the natural partner for Partnerbrite in Australia given their expertise in the industry. It’s also apparent we both have a desire to grow our business by focusing on better serving brands and the sporting industry at large”.

Partnerbrite recently secured investment from TTB Sport Capital, where former England Cricket Test Captain Sir Andrew Strauss is Executive Chairman.