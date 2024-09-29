News Corp Promotes Three Within Client Growth & Experience Team

News Corp has promoted three within its Client Growth and Experience team.

National head of digital, Jessica Gilby, has been promoted to national head of retail & digital growth. She will specialise in leveraging the company’s digital ecosystem to capture relevant reach and drive consumer engagement. She will develop client solutions across the key pillars of content, commerce and data to deliver measurable growth for retail partners.

Group sales director, Emily Ross, has stepped up to national head of travel. She will strengthen News’ overall value proposition for advertisers across its Travel Network, with prominent titles including Escape, news.com.au Travel and Travel+Luxury. She will focus on innovations in video, data and commercial content to support the business growth of clients.

Client solutions director, Brittany Daniel, has been elevated to group industry lead for health, wellness & beauty. She will strengthen News’ proposition for advertisers and create bespoke and innovative partnerships. She will share industry and market feedback and drive national revenue growth within the category.

Under the direction of GM Renee Sycamore, the client growth and experience team delivers a “total News experience,” helping clients “effortlessly” link News Corp’s suite of assets including content, commerce, digital, data, and product, as well as News’ commercial content agencies Medium Rare, Suddenly and Storyation.

“Our clients tell us we have great assets. Our team creates solutions that bring those assets together seamlessly, and identifies new opportunities beyond the traditional media-buy,” Sycamore said.

“By aligning our leadership with specific sectors like Retail, Travel, and Health, Wellness & Beauty, we will provide more focused and effective support, helping clients navigate the evolving market landscape. Our goal is to drive measurable results that not only benefit individual businesses but also contribute to the broader growth and innovation within these industries.”