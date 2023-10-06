News Corp Launches Wellness Travel Content Pillar Escape With Body+Soul

News Corp Launches Wellness Travel Content Pillar Escape With Body+Soul
Sharyn Whitten
By Sharyn Whitten



News Corp’s leading health media brand Body+Soul will this weekend launch a new multi-platform wellness travel content pillar Escape with Body+Soul.

Escape with Body+Soul will see the experts at Body+Soul and leading travel media brand Escape join forces every week to curate the ultimate health and wellness travel edit. Holiday package company My Holiday is on board as launch partner.

Launching on Sunday October 8 with a Body+Soul cover story in the company’s state-based mastheads – The Wellness Travel Hotlist: 10 transformational experiences trending now – and a new digital vertical at bodyandsoul.com.au/travel.

News Corp Australia’s editorial director of premium food, health and yravel Kerrie McCallum said that according to The Growth D_Stillery’s Travel D_Stilled report, despite the rising cost of living, Australian consumers consider travel essential to their wellbeing.

“Providing the highly engaged Body+Soul audience with wellness travel content strengthens the brand’s offering and is a logical step to expand News Corp Australia’s travel footprint,” McCallum said.

“Combining the trusted expertise of our leading travel and wellness brands, Escape and Body+Soul, this new content allows us to grow the category of wellness travel audiences are seeking across the entire Body+Soul brand offering. It also creates clear space for clients who are looking to target Australians seeking enlightenment, adventure, physical challenge, self-development, or simply relaxation through the restorative power of travel.”

Body+Soul editor-in-chief Jacqui Mooney said: “In today’s high pressure world, travel has become an integral part of what modern health and wellness means. A way to switch off, re-charge, re-energise and experience the kind of freedom we all crave.

“Which is why we couldn’t be more excited to launch this inspiring new content pillar, the latest addition to Body+Soul’s rapidly-growing ecosystem. Every week, we’ll curate the ultimate wellness travel edit in our Sunday print publication, and daily via our website.

“Whether it’s surf trips, ski holidays, food-inspired adventures, or hiking in some of the world’s most scenic locations, we’ll unpack the latest travel news and curate compelling, multi-platform content focused on what’s hot, what’s trending and the bucket-list destinations you simply need to visit.

“From finding the best day spa, pilates studio, wellness cruise, green juice, hotel gym or weekend escape that caters for yoga, walking, cycling or just kicking back and relaxing, we look forward to delivering rich content that provides both inspiration and highly-usable information that makes it easier to plan and book across our print, digital, social, audio and video channels.

“We’re delighted to partner with My Holiday to launch this new pillar and inspire Body+Soul’s audience of wellness-seekers to dream big and travel more.”

My Holiday head of marketing Rachael Walker said My Holiday was thrilled to partner with Body+Soul on the shared endeavour to help Australians live healthy, happy lives.

“Australians are currently seeking holidays with curated experiences now more than ever,” Walker said. “Our My Holiday customers have expressed that their number one reason for travelling is to relax, reconnect, and recharge. Quality time with family and friends is high on life’s priorities while ticking off bucket list destinations and experiences is also a meaningful goal.

“My Holiday packages offer the ultimate holidays where we take care of everything. We partner with leading wellness and immersive local experiences and the entire holiday is done for you, from yoga sessions and day spa treatments to wholesome, delicious dining. All of this is part of the perfectly packaged holiday, inviting guests to simply arrive and restore. Perfect for the Body+Soul reader, to do as little as or much as you like.”

  




body+soul News Corp

