News Corp Launches InForm Connect & Media To Help Service Racing & Wagering

News Corp Australia has unveiled InForm, the next evolution in how it services the nation’s racing and sports wagering industry.

The new digital business provides clients advanced data capabilities and insights, as well as advertising and commercial content solutions.

InForm, led by MD Adam Brett, is designed as a one-stop shop for industry clients. It is powered by deep expertise in data-driven strategies, leveraging News Corp Australia’s monthly audience of more than 17.6 million people.

InForm has released two new products to the market, InForm Connect and InForm Media.

InForm Connect is a next generation audience intelligence platform designed to simplify racing data management, content delivery, trading operations and marketing strategies. By integrating these functions into a single product, InForm Connect empowers clients to employ advanced data analytics and AI tools to enhance their racebook performance and engage more effectively with racing and other sports fans.

InForm Media focuses on producing owned and white label content. InForm Media provides insightful analysis, podcasts and shows that enrich the sports wagering experience for popular brands including Racenet, Punters, AFL Today, and Cricket Today.

“Sport and racing are key pillars across News and InForm represents not only our latest evolution but is in direct response to what clients have told us they need most,” said Brett.

“With InForm and our new products, InForm Connect and InForm Media, we will deliver greater value to our partners and customers through rich data and content that allows our partners to personalise their messaging.

“This evolution aligns with our deep commitment to helping clients navigate the dynamic landscape of racing and sports through continued innovation using data and content solutions,” Brett said.

InForm has sales partnerships, content sponsorships and provides data insights and analysis for leading industry brands as well as News’ brands Herald Sun, Code Sports and SuperCoach.