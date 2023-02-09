News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops

News Corp Cuts Jobs, Ditches Staff Perks, As Revenues & Income Drops
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



News Corp is going through tough times. The Murdoch company has announced poor financial results with revenues down 7 per cent and net income down by more than two-thirds year-on-year.

The solution? Cutting 1,250 jobs around the world and slashing staff perks.

In an email to staff, Michael Murphy, News Corp Australia’s chief financial officer, said that the organisation had seen a “steady increase in discretionary expenses” and it was expecting staff to make “difficult choices.”

Phone plans have been capped at $21.50 per month. When travelling, staff will only be allowed to fly economy and “preferred hotels” have to be used. Heading overseas? Staff will need to get the trip signed off by the CFO. Gifts for weddings, retirements, deaths, and other big life events cannot cost more than $100.

However, it seems unlikely that this policy will extend to the Murdoch family inner circle and Fox Sports’ roster of ex-pros.

Of course, News Corp’s poor financial results and cost-cutting isn’t entirely its own fault. Rate rises and inflation are hitting the company hard, with many Aussie consumers looking to pull back spending.

News Corp’s global chief exec, Robert Thomson, said that the challenges the business faces are “more ephemeral than eternal.”

“Jus as our company passed the stress-test of the pandemic with record profits, the initiatives now underway, including an expected 5 percent headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growth,” he added.

News Corp is also looking to offload real estate listing business Move and is discussing a potential sale to the CoStar Group. “Any transaction would be designed to create shareholder value and
strengthen Realtor.com’s competitive position,” said Thomson.

Amidst the gloom, there were some positives for News Corp. Foxtel’s Kayo and BINGE streaming services brought in higher revenues. Plus, bucking the trend for Australian papers, The Sun in the UK saw strong digital advertising revenue growth and had a successful expansion in the US.

What will bite more for the business is that the net income per share for stockholders was down to US$0.12 from US$0.40 in 2021.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]