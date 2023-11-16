News Corp & Today The Brave Announce Media First With True North

News Corp Australia and independent, full-service agency Today The Brave have announced a maiden voyage in partnership with luxury adventure tourism company, True North, with the launch of its first major media campaign.

True North and Today The Brave looked to News Corp Australia’s client strategy and solutions division, Newsamp, for the design and execution of a nine-month, integrated campaign to determine and target True North’s audience of high net-worth individuals who long for adventure.

The full-funnel Newsamp campaign solution is tailored to help consumers ‘find their True North’ and differentiate the brand from established players with large budgets.

The multi-platform campaign takes a fresh look at the adventure tourism category and includes custom content, adaptive video, interactive shoppable video and high impact media running across the News Prestige Network of brands including The Australian and Travel + Luxury.

True North Director Chad Avenell said the company’s curated, activity-based itineraries are designed to satisfy the world’s most discerning travellers, making the True North experience unique, along with the audience that can benefit from it.

“We are delighted to launch our first major media campaign, helping consumers find their True North and discover new ways to recharge and enrich their lives,” Avenell said. “Today The Brave and Newsamp’s support in telling our story through this highly visual campaign to our target audience is a game-changer for us.”

“Today The Brave is excited to partner with True North and Newsamp. We believe that this campaign will showcase the power of brave and meaningful decisions in driving growth, not just for our agency but also for our valued client, True North,” said Today The Brave founding partner Jaimes Leggett said:

“We viewed True North’s distinct offering as an opportunity to stand out, as they have an engaging story that can be told authentically to their hard-to-reach audience. Targeting highly qualified individuals in a saturated market required innovative solutions. Our True North campaign strategy goes beyond highlighting destinations to focus on the consumer experience, emphasising personal growth and transformation as the true value of a holiday,” said Newsamp NSW Independent Agencies head of client strategy and solutions, Nathan Livingston said:

The collaborative efforts of True North, Today The Brave and Newsamp, the True North campaign optimises media, creative and content, underpinned by News Corp Australia’s rich data sources and measurement studies including Kantar.

 

Credits:

Client: True North

Director: Chad Avenell

Marketing Manager: Oli Oldroyd

 

Agency: Today The Brave

Founding Partner: Jaimes Leggett

Partner: Celia Wallace

Head of Media: Jacqui Capel

 

Publisher: News Corp Australia

Head of Client Solutions and Strategy: Nathan Livingston

Agency Sales Manager: Matilda Pearl

Strategy Manager: Lucia Ordenes Sanchez

Client Insights Manager: Brenda Cabato

Client Solutions Manager: Thomas Hancock

Group Digital Lead: Eric Swenson




