News Corp Australia Continues Investing In The Next Generation Of Journalists

News Corp Australia has opened applications for the next intake of its National Editorial Cadet Program.

The 12-month paid cadetship will be offered to 30 aspiring journalists who will have the opportunity to work with some of the country’s most recognised news brands including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser, and News.

News Corp Australia’s free news & lifestyle editor-in-chief, Mick Carroll, said the company is looking for people with the passion and professionalism to embrace News’ traditions and take them to new audiences and new platforms.

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of the generation that shapes the future of journalism,” said Carroll. “We are offering the chance to learn and work across Australia’s most diverse family of journalism brands. We will offer training in journalism’s core skills as well as provide the opportunity to learn the new techniques and technologies that are part of journalism’s future”.

The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Gunn, began her career in journalism as a cadet reporter at the national newspaper.

“News Corp Australia’s cadets have the opportunity to work in every facet of journalism, from grassroots community reporting to specialist areas of interest. Stories are no longer confined to one format or traditional rules. We need the skills and innovation to produce first-class multimedia storytelling. Audio, video, data visualisation, graphics – each has a role to play in building on the power of our written words,” said Gunn.

Each cadet will work in at least four different newsrooms during the year, be mentored by a senior journalist, and undertake regular masterclasses and training workshops.

The most recent group of 27 cadets are set to graduate later this month with all being offered roles within News’ newsrooms around the country.

The next cadet program runs from 4 November 2024 to 18 October 2025.