News Corp Announces Senior Appointments In The Company’s Digital Revenue Division

News Corp has today announced senior appointments for the company’s digital revenue division to drive growth across the organisation and enhance the company’s digital experience for clients.

Jessica Gilby has been promoted to national head of digital.

Dianna Molinaro has been promoted to the role of commerce commercialisation director.

News Corp Australia managing director national sales Lou Barrett said: “We have some of the best digital talent in the country in our business and I’m delighted to announce these promotions from our internal talent pool.

Jessica Gilby & Dianna Molinaro

“They are key appointments in our national digital revenue team that reflect our commitment to enhancing the digital capabilities of our sales force. By investing in the digital revenue team we aim to provide exceptional digital solutions to our clients and drive revenue growth in the digital space.”

Gilby will lead an expanded team of digital leads and directors across the business, developing client solutions across data, content, commerce and video. The team will be charged with commercialising News Corp Australia’s digital product offering and delivering best in market digital solutions to the company’s clients nationally. Reporting to Mark Brownie, General Manager Digital Revenue, Gilby’s appointment is effective immediately.

Under Gilby’s remit, new group digital lead roles will also be introduced, reporting to state digital directors Kate Marshall (NSW) and Christopher Jeffs (VIC).

Molinaro also steps into her new role as commerce commercialisation director immediately, and will support Gilby in driving growth of the total commerce business. Having held a range of digital and commercial roles during her 11 years at News Corp Australia, Molinaro brings a wealth of experience to the position.

Brownie said: “Our digital revenue division creates sustainable and profitable growth for the company through the commercialisation of audience and data. We are able to do this by turning the innovation that comes out of the client product business into growth opportunities for our clients and partners.

“Along with the new appointments, we are expanding our footprint in the programmatic space by growing the teams underneath Sid Nair, who heads up data and programmatic growth, and Paul Oyama, our head of programmatic supply solutions.

“Our new and expanded structure allows us to deliver market-leading digital solutions to our partners and clients, at scale, and positions us well for strong growth this year.”