News Corp Announces Expansion Of Delicious Eat Out

News Corp Australia today unveiled the expansion of its Eat Out offering with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to deliver national multi-channel eating out information, advice and reviews.

The expanded delicious. Eat Out network reaches an audience of 5.5 million* and includes:

delicious. Weekend – double page spread each week in The Sunday Telegraph (NSW and ACT), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD) and Sunday Mail (SA).

delicious. Eat Out – weekly local reviews in Saturday magazines of the state-based mastheads – QWeekend in The Courier Mail; SAWeekend in The Advertiser; VWeekend in the Herald Sun; and Sydney Weekend in The Saturday Telegraph.

delicious. magazine – the latest restaurant, bar and cafe news every issue.

delicious. website vertical – com.au/eatout – the go-to national destination for people wanting to know the best options for eating out in their city.

delicious.100 – four authoritative lists of the 100 most delicious restaurants in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA, to be published over two consecutive weekends in July and August 2022.

delicious. Local – shines a light on regional areas across the country and discovers local heroes and stand-out food venues.

Video content – on and off-site amplification.

A minimum of fifty new reviews and dining out stories will be published every month – from restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes to local gems – powered by a team of expert reviewers and food talent throughout Australia whose voices are authoritative, knowledgeable and credible.

Led by national restaurant editor, Erina Starkey, the team of expert reviewers and food story contributors to delicious. Eat Out includes Melissa Leong, Alexis Buxton-Collins, Anooska Tucker-Evans, Jess Galletly, Joanna Savill, Kara Irving, Kate Gibbs, Kendall Hill, Lara Picone, Larissa Dubecki, Lyndey Milan, Magdalena Roze, Matty Hirsch, Max Brearley, Mike Bennie, Shannon Harley, Simon Wilkinson, Sofia Levin, Sonya Gellert and Tristan Lutze.

News Corp Australia’s editorial director of premium food and travel Kerrie McCallum said with the cost of living on the rise it has never been more important to deliver content to help consumers continue to treat themselves, safe in the knowledge their money will be well spent.

“The past 24 months have been incredibly tough, and we’ve missed the joy of being together and eating out,” said McCallum.

“This is one of the reasons why we are expanding our Eat Out offering, to celebrate everything we love about Australia’s unique dining scene and encourage consumers to get back out there.

“There has been a growing number of great new restaurants opening all over the country in the past six months. Our audience is hungry to read trusted and accessible restaurant news and reviews, and to plan their night out feeling confident that they have picked the venue that will give them everything they are looking for.

“It’s also why we are bringing the delicious.100 guides forward this year to later this month. It seems our traditional timing of October/November is just too far away, as audiences are wanting this content now.”

National weekend editor Mick Carroll said he was delighted to collaborate with delicious. to provide the weekend audience with credible and knowledgeable reviews and dining news along with a host of new talent.

“By boosting the amount of premium content available to readers through our Saturday magazine pages, complemented by the Sunday section in each state based on where to go and what to try, along with our annual delicious.100 guides, we are creating Australia’s largest eat out network with the new offering.”

McCallum said that the demand for lifestyle content linked to food remained strong and the new delicious. Eat Out offering was a great way for brands to connect with audiences at scale.