News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again

News.com.au holds the top spot as Australia’s number one news site for the seventh consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for July 2023.

The site also delivered the largest sports news audience since the launch of lpsos iris in January this year.

Leading the News category in Australia with the largest and most engaged audience, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.338 million, a margin of 1.155 million ahead of the closest competitor, and time spent on the site per person was 33:00 minutes.

News.com.au also delivered the largest audiences in the Finance, Entertainment, Technology and Sports news categories:

· Finance News – 4.943 million – news.com.au – Finance

· Entertainment News – 5.348 million – news.com.au – Entertainment

· Technology News – 2.912 million – news.com.au – Technology

· Sports News – 4.636 million – news.com.au – Sport

News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy said she was thrilled to see news.com.au hold on to the top spot.

“We never take that number one spot for granted. It is exciting to see that news.com.au continues to be the most-read website, not just nationally, but in all states measured by Ipsos,” she said.

Record audiences came to news.com.au in July to read its sport coverage.

“July was a huge month for sport with Wimbledon, the explosive Ashes series, Daniel Andrews scrapping the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and the start of the Matildas incredible World Cup campaign – all on top of our regular NRL and AFL coverage,” Muxworthy said.

“There are few things that unite Australians like sport so it is great to see record audiences heading to news.com.au for all the moments they might have missed. Australians know we will always have the talking points covered.”

news.com.au launched News Shorts in July, giving its large mobile audience the opportunity to consume news via snackable, vertical videos. Muxworthy said mobile vertical video starts had doubled with the launch of the new vertical video player and carousel.

“It is fantastic to see Australians are seeking out the vertical video player and swiping through multiple videos in one session,” Muxworthy said.

Ipsos iris is Australia’s new digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14 years and older who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.