News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again

News.com.au Is Australia’s Number One News Site, Again
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    News.com.au holds the top spot as Australia’s number one news site for the seventh consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for July 2023.

    The site also delivered the largest sports news audience since the launch of lpsos iris in January this year.

    Leading the News category in Australia with the largest and most engaged audience, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.338 million, a margin of 1.155 million ahead of the closest competitor, and time spent on the site per person was 33:00 minutes.

    News.com.au also delivered the largest audiences in the Finance, Entertainment, Technology and Sports news categories:

    ·       Finance News – 4.943 million – news.com.au – Finance

    ·       Entertainment News – 5.348 million – news.com.au – Entertainment

    ·        Technology News – 2.912 million – news.com.au – Technology

    ·       Sports News – 4.636 million – news.com.au – Sport

     

    News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy said she was thrilled to see news.com.au hold on to the top spot.

    “We never take that number one spot for granted. It is exciting to see that news.com.au continues to be the most-read website, not just nationally, but in all states measured by Ipsos,” she said.

    Record audiences came to news.com.au in July to read its sport coverage.

    “July was a huge month for sport with Wimbledon, the explosive Ashes series, Daniel Andrews scrapping the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and the start of the Matildas incredible World Cup campaign – all on top of our regular NRL and AFL coverage,” Muxworthy said.

    “There are few things that unite Australians like sport so it is great to see record audiences heading to news.com.au for all the moments they might have missed. Australians know we will always have the talking points covered.”

    news.com.au launched News Shorts in July, giving its large mobile audience the opportunity to consume news via snackable, vertical videos. Muxworthy said mobile vertical video starts had doubled with the launch of the new vertical video player and carousel.

    “It is fantastic to see Australians are seeking out the vertical video player and swiping through multiple videos in one session,” Muxworthy said.

    Ipsos iris is Australia’s new digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14 years and older who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair
    • Media

    Ita Buttrose Will Not Seek Second Term As ABC Chair

    Ita Buttrose will not stand for a second term as the chair of the ABC when her five-year term ends in March next year. Communications minister Michelle Rowland revealed the planned change at the top of the ABC on Tuesday and said that government would commence a selection process in due course. Rowland said that […]

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win
    • Media

    Monday TV Ratings: The Voice Helps Seven To A Win

    The Voice was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, with a total of 681,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the show. It was just ahead of Nine’s The Block which pulled in 681,000 metro views last night. It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which has 549,000 metro views and Network 10’s […]

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award
    • Marketing

    ADIA Is Calling For Nominations For Its JVS Research Industry Leadership Award

    The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) is calling for nominations for its Jayne Van Souwe (JVS) Research Industry Leadership Award. All research, data, and insights industry leaders (ADIA members and non-members) are eligible for nomination. The award is presented biennially to an individual who has significantly contributed to the growth, promotion or advancement of […]

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw
    • Media

    shEqual Launches Advertising Podcast Hosted By Sarah Davidson With Guests Including Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw

    shEqual and Women’s Health Victoria, have announced  the upcoming launch of their podcast series, “Make it shEqual: Empowering Advertising to Get Equal.”  Based on ground-breaking research conducted by Kantar (commissioned by Women’s Health Victoria), the podcast aims to shed light on the significance of progressive, genuine, and authentic advertising that resonates with audiences and drives […]

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access
    • Marketing

    Vodafone & Live Nation Team Up To Give Fans Exclusive Gig Access

    Vodafone has partnered with Live Nation and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds, in a new partnership to give customers presale access to huge gigs in Australia. First up through the partnership, Vodafone customers will get exclusive presale access for tickets to see The Weeknd touring Australia in November 2023. More local and international superstar […]

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director
    • Marketing

    TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Appoint Cal Guyll As Social And Content Strategy Director

    TBWA\Sydney and Eleven have bolstered their social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll brings 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team, which is led by Sebastian Revell, and also joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team. Guyll has worked on best-in-class social, […]

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media
    • Media

    Starcom Retains Metcash’s Media

    Food, liquor and hardware supplier Metcash has re-appointed Starcom to its media strategy, planning and buying account in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointment is inclusive of brands IGA, ALM, Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools and signifies an extension of the 15-year partnership between Starcom and Metcash. Starcom chief executive officer, Nick Keenan (lead image), […]

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?
    • Partner Content

    Data & AI: The Game Changers For Retail Personalisation?

    Technology has transformed retailers’ ability to engage with their customers, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered recommendations now set to drive even more rapid change. However, many APAC retailers are still struggling to adapt. In fact, research has revealed that while 52 per cent of retailers in North America and 49 per cent of retailers in Europe […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)
    • Media

    Life Beyond The Great Resignation (And What It All Means For Employers)

    Richard Triggs (lead image), author of Uncover the Hidden Job Market – How to Find and Win your next Senior Executive role, is a leading executive recruiter, career coach and host of the Arete Podcast. In this guest post, Triggs offers some excellent touch points on the increasingly difficult job of retaining and motivating good […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine