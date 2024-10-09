Newington College Launches Brand Campaign Via Sayers & The Core Agency To Mark Shift To Co-Education

Following last year’s announcement that it would start a phased transition to co-education from 2026, Newington College has released a brand campaign to build excitement and drive awareness of the new choice families now have for co-education.

“There is so much that we are proud of at Newington, and the fact that girls and boys can share a Newington education in the future is very exciting and consistent with the school’s commitment to having a diverse and inclusive learning culture. This campaign is a way to bring this to life and to encourage girls and boys to be part of the school’s future, starting with the junior school from 2026,” said Andy Quinane, Deputy Headmaster, head of senior school.

Developed with Sayers and The Core Agency, the striking new campaign features female and male students learning and playing together at various Newington campuses, combined with a bold branded typographic device that inspires all the “New” possibilities to be discovered.

By having students stand in front of the second half of the word “Newington” to create the word “New,” the hero film encourages prospective students to imagine new goals, new perspectives, new harmonies, and more. It also draws on the colloquial way in which the school name is often affectionately abbreviated to “New” amongst the school community and students.

“Launching this campaign is a great way to showcase how a strong school in Sydney with rich traditions can continue to evolve to meet the needs of its students and community. Doing it in a distinctive and relevant yet authentic way was critical to get the cut through in a competitive education market. The campaign balances the proud traditions of the school with the exciting future ahead for current and future students,” said Justin Papps, partner at Sayers.

Launching with the hero film, the campaign will be supported with OOH, digital, social, and owned media. It shows that understanding others and making new connections helps create an inclusive, challenging, and invigorating environment where all students can learn, think and thrive.

“It’s been a privilege to help Newington College move into this new era,” said Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency. “The simple yet bold, branded idea allows us to celebrate the diversity and inclusion of the school. It shows parents there’s a new choice for their kids in co-ed”.

