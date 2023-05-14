New Zealand Pushes For Eurovision Inclusion, And Has An Epic Song Ready To Go

What could possibly be more outrageous than Australia being a part of Eurovision? New Zealand doing the same.

You’re probably quite used to Australia being a part of Eurovision by now. The host city of this year’s competition is more than 17,000km away from Sydney, yet the land down under has managed to attach itself to the event like an asterix with terms and conditions. Eurovision is nowhere near as popular in Aotearoa as it is in Australia. In fact, it’s usually not even televised.

However, there’s a grassroots movement that’s pushing for the Kiwi’s to take part, and it’s growing fast. One of the leading campaigners for the musical migration to happen is Joseph Moore, a comedian and songwriter, who along with his wife Laura Daniel has released a song all about why New Zealand should take part in the event. Under the name Two Hearts, they’ve released a song called “Eurovusion (Open Up).” It’s been getting some airtime across the ditch this week in the lead-up to this weekend’s big event.

“Normally, I wouldn’t demand that New Zealand get allowed into every single thing that’s only for Europeans if they broke the rules for Australians, why can’t they do it for us? Moore told Radio New Zealand. The song’s lyrics filled with reasons for why the country should be allowed to take part.

“Oceans may divide us, but you should still invite us. There’s European inside us thanks to the colonisers.”

But, by far the best excuse, or should that be reason, for why New Zealand should take part is that, in fact it is actually a part of Europe…kinda. Many, many years ago, even before Bucks Fizz were a thing, New Zealand was a lot closer to Liverpool.

“300 Million years ago, the world looked nothing like the world we know.

“New Zealand in Europe is not a crazy idea, we used to connected, we used to be together in Pangea.”

Even the European Union ambassador to Aotearoa New Zealand Nina Obermaier has declared her support for the Kiwi crusade north. She sighted recent musical success stories such as Lorde and Benee as examples of why the invite should be extended across the Tasman.

For Two Hearts, they say they’d be happy to represent New Zealand in the competition. “Obviously that would be nice, but what we are doing is we are starting the conversation, you know, we are trying to create awareness,” he told media.

But, Moore and Daniel should be the ones to carry the Kiwis into the arena. They are already half-way there, and their song “Eurovusion” has winner written all over it. So, what do you say Europe? Let the Euro-Kiwi-Vision Song Contest begin.