New Zealand Destroys Australia On Day One At Cannes

For those of you who read my form guide yesterday, and I hope you did because it took me fucking hours to compile, the ANZACs were both well poised for bragging rights, but, alas, it’s a lopsided Kiwi affair on day 1.

Brace yourselves Australians, not since Trevor Chappell bowled that infamous ball, has New Zealand had such a moral high ground over its Antipodean bed person.

New Zealand take a bow! With only a mere five categories announced, New Zealand has absolutely pulled Australia’s pants down bagging an unbelievable four Grand Prix Lions. Before we get too far into the details, let’s take a look at some of the pre-game stats!

Australia submitted the seventh most number of entries of any country with 786 entries. Aotearoa on the other hand, submitted 193. The total number of entries just as a reminder was 26,992.

So, what’s the details? In Health and Wellness, Special (surely Australian really) Auckland won the Grand Prix for their gorgeous work The Last Performance.

“Obviously over the fucking moon. To top 1,300 other entries with a really innovative campaign in what many see as a very tough category, life insurance, makes it all the more special,” Special’s Tony Brabourne told B&T.

Moving to the Radio and Audio category, Colenso BBDO Auckland has won a ridiculous three Grand Prix Lions for its client Skinny.

It also won a Silver and a Bronze Lion #who cares!

In Outdoor, B&T’s (we’ll mine) personal favourite, FitChix via VMLY&R Melbourne won Gold, it also picked up a silver and a bronze in the same category.

Colenso Skinny won a further Silver in this category as well.

Thinkerbell’s What the Truck for Furphy won a Silver, while Howatson + Company got a bronze for Bed-Verts. Couple of decent door stoppers there at least!

Howie and Co also got a bronze for their work for Maurice Blackburn in Print and Publishing.