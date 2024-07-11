New Talent Management & Partnerships Agency Mushroom Connect Becomes AiMCO’s Newest Member

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced that Mushroom Connect – the Mushroom Group’s newly launched talent management and partnerships agency – has become its newest member.

Mushroom Connect, which was officially launched by Mushroom Group chief executive Matt Gudinski and new director Kirsty Kassabis on 10 July, provides specialist talent management services, influencer marketing, and artist representation to deliver authentic digital collaborations – providing a connection between talent and leading brands.

Mushroom Connect already manages an extensive roster of world-class influencers, including Australia’s biggest creators, Luke and Sassy Scott, along with Inspired Unemployed Impractical Jokers co-star Dom Littrich aka Big Twisty, viral sensation 100 Percent That Tim and trend-setting food blogger Bites with Lily.

Mushroom Connect will become part of AiMCO’s growing member base, which now boasts more than 100 partners, spanning agencies, consumer brands, legal services, and more – all committed to best-practice influencer marketing.

“Our partnership with AiMCO is a critical part of demonstrating Mushroom Connect’s commitment to best practice influencer marketing from the outset. We share AiMCO’s vision of recognising that talent-led digital content has changed the way brands interact with audiences, and the need to continue developing and celebrating these partnerships. We look forward to working closely with AiMCO to drive and facilitate the talent-brand relationship to help it reach new heights,” said Kirsty Kassabis, Mushroom Connect director.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Mushroom Connect join the AiMCO family. The Mushroom Group has been a critical part of Australia’s creative scene since 1972 and become renowned for growing local artists. The launch of Mushroom Connect demonstrates the group’s unrelenting commitment to nurturing creatives and formalising the important brand-talent dynamic. To have the new company as part of AiMCO demonstrates the strength of our organisation in leading the way for influencer marketing in Australia and the increased desire for brands to ensure their agreements reflect industry best practice,” said Patrick Whitnall, AiMCO managing director.

The Mushroom announcement follows the recent addition of Subway Australia to AiMCO’s member base. The global sandwich chain became the first major food brand to join the organisation.