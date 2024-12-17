MarketingNewsletter

New Card Game By Amplify Decides Which Santa Is Really The G.O.A.T

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Amplify the global creative agency that specialises in experience, entertainment and culture, is solving one of the festive season’s biggest questions with a new battle-style card game. Many countries have different holiday traditions, and their own expectations of the man in the red suit. The question is which Santa is truly the G.O.A.T. ?

Santa Royale, will allow players to prove which Santa is deserving of the fluffy red hat. Each card contains some information on Santa’s personality as well as likes and dislikes. Most important are the stats, which allow players to compare numerical data on cards to win their opponent’s card.

Amplify’s creative teams have come together to generate characters that represent each of the Amplify global office locations.

Sydney Santa can be found catching waves; London Santa rides a fixed-gear sleigh; A-list LA Santa is often in disguise to duck paparazzi; and Père Noël’s sleigh is rumoured to have been crafted by the world’s top sculptors. Also battling for the spotlight are a host of special characters that truly complete the festive season. The internet’s favourite Gingerbread influencer, NYC Crumbelina Bourgeois and DJ Elfy gracing the airwaves with high octane tunes from her sleigh-meets-studio.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

