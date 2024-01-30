New Aussie Tennis Ace Alex de Minaur Dons The Polo Ralph Lauren For Esquire Australia

Following the Australian Open 2024, Australia’s top tanked tennis player – Alex de Minaur – has starred in his first-ever fashion shoot for Esquire Australia, appearing as the digital cover star and wearing head-to-toe Polo Ralph Lauren throughout the shoot.

The 24-year-old de Minaur, who is ranked 10 in the world, made it to the fourth round of this year’s Australian Open after spectacular victories over Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in January 2024, and is at the peak his career. De Minaur is the first Australian player to be in the Top 10 since Lleyton Hewitt, who was last in the Top 10 in July 2006.

When asked about reaching this impressive milestone while at home in Australia, with the entire country cheering him on, de Minaur said:“I really couldn’t ask for anything more. The support was unreal, and I felt all of Australia was behind me all the way. I was able to play off the energy from the crowd. There’s nothing like playing at home in front of the Aussie crowd!”

To celebrate de Minaur’s achievement, Esquire Australia has released two digital magazine covers along with a dedicated fashion shoot in which the tennis star will be dressed in a range of fashion-forward pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren – the Australian Open’s Official Outfitter and premier fashion partner. The digital covers, fashion shoot and interview were released at 5PM AEDT on Tuesday 30th January 2024 and will be live across the Esquire Australia website and social media channels.

Talking about the experience with his first ever fashion shoot and digital cover with Esquire Australia, de Minaur said:“Slightly different to the tennis shoots we normally do around the slams which are all tennis focused and usually with a racquet! I really didn’t know what to expect. I love the brand Polo Ralph Lauren and the team made everything so easy for me on the day. It was a fun experience.”