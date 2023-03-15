Network 10 Welcomes F1 World Champion Damon Hill To F1 Broadcast Team

Network 10 Welcomes F1 World Champion Damon Hill To F1 Broadcast Team
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Network 10 is welcoming 1996 Formula 1 World Champion, and internationally renowned broadcaster Damon Hill to the on-air commentary team for the 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Hill brings a wealth of Formula 1 experience to the broadcast, with 42 podiums, 22 career wins – including taking the top step at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix twice – plus a World Championship. With over 20 years of broadcast experience, Hill is one of the most respected and well-known Formula 1 pundits in the world.

Click here to read Damon’s thoughts on all things Formula 1®.

Hill joins Network 10’s stellar broadcast team, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, with Australian Formula 1 legend and 1980 World Champion Alan Jones, F1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and F1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power covering all the action on and off the track.

10 Sport’s Archie Thompson and Studio 10’s Natalie Hunter will be bringing viewers all the glamour and excitement from around the iconic Albert Park precinct. Plus, making his racing broadcast debut in 2023 is self-proclaimed revhead and co-host of The Cheap Seats and the globally loved The Reserve Drivers, Tim McDonald, who will bring entertaining interviews and commentary throughout the three days of F1 action.

The 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix will include a fourth DRS zone, new cars, new drivers, new team line ups and the debut of Formula 2 and Formula 3, all brought to you by the best commentary team in the business.

Celebrating 70 years since the first F1 race in Melbourne, it’s shaping up to be an epic three days of wheel-to-wheel action, and with tickets already sold out across multiple days, Network 10 is the only place viewers can catch it live and free, as our expert team bring all the action, highlights and analysis on and off the track.

Coverage of the 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday 31 March and continues all weekend on Network 10.

2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Friday, 31 March:

11.30am – 5.00pm AEDT. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play.

5.00pm-6.00pm on 10 Bold and 10 Play. Formula 1 Practice.

 

Saturday, 1 April:

10.00am – 6.00pm AEDT. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play. Formula 1 Qualifying.

 

Sunday, 2 April:

8.30am – 5.00pm AEST. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play. Formula 1 Race.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]

High taxes concept. Young frustrated african american man looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt
  • Media

New Research Uncovers 18-34s Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Cost Of Living Crisis

Younger Australians are feeling immense economic pressure with 70% of 18-to-34- year-olds being negatively impacted by the rising cost of living, a figure that has jumped by 10 percentage points since August 2022, according to an ongoing study from leading strategic insights consultancy Nature. The latest research revealed that 57% of younger Australians are taking […]

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails
  • Media

Chris Taylor: The Fox News Emails

Are you loving B&T's new columnist, Chris Taylor? Well, all accolades our way, any hate mail via The Chaser website.

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato. To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr. To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes […]

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film
  • Media

Ben Affleck’s AIR, Chronicling The Origin Of The Air Jordan Debuts as SXSW Closing Night Film

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced Ben Affleck’s AIR, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, as this year’s Closing Night Film, set to make its surprise debut on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Paramount Theatre. AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling […]

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Unveils New Wrap-Around Digital OOH Screen In Auckland

JCDecaux New Zealand has unveiled The Continental, a new wrap-around Digital Large Format screen at Manukau Road, Auckland. Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said, “This iconic, architecturally designed digital build is one of the most distinctive assets in the country. It is a prime example of our business development strategy in action, to […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.