Nestlé Australia today launched Tuck In!, a program supporting emerging First Nations creatives to establish career pathways in commercial content creation.

Tuck In! invited First Nations chefs and aspiring content creators to develop recipe and video content celebrating the combination of bush foods and Nestlé products.

Nestlé Oceania marketing & communications director Anneliese Douglass said the program came about after Nestlé struggled to find First Nations videographers, stylists and producers to create content for a NAIDOC Week campaign.

“The need to develop opportunities for First Nations creatives emerged – and Tuck In! was born.”

The content is produced by News Corp Australia content agency SUDDENLY and delivered in partnership with taste.com.au, and will feature across the company’s network of leading news and food titles, together with Nestlé social channels and recipes.com.au.

Douglass said that the program had not only been exciting to be part of, but a point of access for emerging talent in the industry.

“Tuck in! brings First Nations creators into the world of content creation, production and media with some of Australia’s biggest brands and media companies.

“There is so much untapped talent out there, and we were inspired by the knowledge, energy, and creativity that the team brought to the recipe content and production.

“We hope that what we have started with this project leads to valuable connections and bright futures for these exceptional creatives, and we’re excited to see even more up-and-coming content creators showcased in years to come as the program continues.”

Nestlé brands Nescafé Blend 43 and Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk commissioned recipe content for the first iteration of Tuck In!. The recipes highlight how bush foods can be used in everyday cooking, encouraging home cooks to give bush foods a try.

All Tuck In! recipes and content have been proudly developed in partnership with First Nations Peoples and communities. Chef and proud Gamilaraay man, Keith Munro of Shell House Dining Room & Terrace in Sydney, created the recipes. They were then brought to life by Australian Film Television and Radio School selected graduates, Benji Menday (Assistant Producer) and Kerrod Meredith-Creed (Assistant Food Stylist and Art), who worked with the Production Team at SUDDENLY.

News Corp Australia managing director commercial content Mike Connaghan said Tuck In! was an excellent fit for Food Corp, which produces thousands of pieces of branded and editorial content each year.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the creation of content inspired by bush foods and how they can be incorporated into everyday cooking. We were delighted to work on a project that fosters this curiosity to learn about bush foods, while at the same time supporting the development of First Nations creatives.

“The expertise of this talented group of First Nations Australians was invigorating. We are excited for the connections they have made and opportunities for them to once again bring their talents to all the food and lifestyle content we produce.”

The bush food recipes and video assets will be shared on the Nescafé Blend 43 website and Nestlé’s recipes.com.au platform with support from taste.com.au across their website and social media channels.