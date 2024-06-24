Nescafé Introduces Premium Espresso Concentrate As Iced Coffee Consumption Grows

The team behind Nescafé has launched Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, designed to bring barista-style personalised iced coffees to Australian homes.

With one-third of Aussies enjoying iced coffee all year round (and growing), Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is set to expand the category and make cold coffee more accessible.

Created with a premium blend of selected coffee varieties, roasted and brewed using Nestlé’s proprietary technology to deliver a rich and bold taste, Nescafé Espresso Concentrate boasts the flavour of freshly made café iced coffee – with no barista skills required.

Coffee lovers can now customise their drinks at home by simply adding a shot of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate to their preferred milk to create a creamy iced latte, mixing it with water for a robust long black, or combining it with lemonade or tonic for a refreshing twist.

“As Australia’s largest in-home coffee brand, Nescafé is always innovating and looking for ways to create great-tasting coffee experiences for Aussies. We are excited to be the first country globally to launch Nescafé Espresso Concentrates, especially at a time when cold coffee consumption is growing locally, particularly among Gen Z who tend to start their coffee exploration with iced options,” said Martin Brown, Nestlé general manager, coffee and dairy.

“These products are convenient, customisable, and affordable, bringing premium cold coffee experiences into the home”.

Nescafé Espresso Concentrates launch this month in major retailers nationwide, available in two variants: Sweet Vanilla and Espresso Black.