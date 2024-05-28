Neighbourhood Strategy Wins Global Brand Architecture Strategy Work With Canva

Neighbourhood Strategy has been selected by Canva to lead its global brand architecture strategy. The announcement comes as Canva continues to ramp up its efforts to engage with large organisations and enhance its enterprise capabilities.

“As Canva continues to scale globally and expand our enterprise capabilities, it was crucial for us to bring a fresh perspective and rigour in how we build a brand architecture that sets us up for the future,” said Cat van der Werff, Canva’s executive creative director.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with such a progressive and inspiring brand like Canva. As a start-up ourselves, helping to shape their brand architecture after a decade of immense growth has been exciting,” added Jacqueline Witts, Neighbourhood Strategy’s founder and chief strategy officer.

The partnership has also seen Neighbourhood Strategy work and collaborate entirely off the Canva platform. “Not only is the platform disarmingly easy, but we’ve enjoyed the more iterative nature of things like Canva whiteboard to show thinking as it evolves. The work is definitely better for it, and Canva has influenced how we work, encouraging the sharing of ideas and thinking early and holding onto them lightly. It’s no longer about one big laboured presentation, but a series of moments in an ongoing conversation, proving out what Cat said at Create, ‘Canva makes more time for creativity,'” said Witts.

The appointment coincides with the annual ‘Canva Create’ event held last Thursday. With a redesigned theme of work, Canva revealed how it supercharges workplaces in even more ways. “Neighbourhood has been instrumental in bringing expertise and freshness to our architecture strategy—ensuring it makes room for our enterprise ambitions and future capabilities, whilst not forgetting the customer or the very core of our offer,” added van der Werff.