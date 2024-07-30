Neighbourhood Strategy Nabs Clemenger BBDO’s Mike Ronkoske

Mike Ronkoske has joined Neighbourhood Strategy as the consultancy’s new head of strategy. Ronkoske joined after five years at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne where he worked as strategy partner across TAC, Ford, Myer, PTV and the Department of Education. Prior to that Ronkoske worked extensively in the US at agencies including Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Venables Bell and Partners and Saatchi & Saatchi LA.

Ronkoske will lead the consultancy’s product with a particular focus on the creative agency market.

“Only seven months into our journey as a business, we have already forged some incredible partnerships with creative agencies. Bringing someone of Mike’s pedigree and talent only enhances the offering for agencies and brands to access senior, award-winning strategy talent when they need,” said Jacqueline Witts, Neighbourhood Strategy CSO and founder.

“There’s nowhere else I’d want to work at right now. To join Neighbourhood and be part of its growth is incredible. And the brief to go partner with some of Australia’s top creative agencies arming them with high-quality strategy—is a bit of a dream role”.

He has worked extensively in auto, tech, fashion, FMCG and government sectors in the US and Australia as strategy lead for Porsche, Atlassian, Trunk Club, Threadless, Audi, Mars Wrigley, Toyota, MillerCoors, Ford, Cisco, Department of Transport (Victoria) and the Transport Accident Commission (TAC).

Before joining the Neighbourhood, Mike most recently led a ‘culture change unit’ at Clemenger BBDO built on the most significant shift in behavioural science since the discipline’s inception, which acknowledges that there is nothing more powerful than culture to influence collective behaviour.

Ronkoske joins the strategy consultancy at a time of immense growth – in June the consultancy announced it was working with design platform Canva to define its global brand architecture.

Neighbourhood Strategy is also behind the rapidly growing ‘Strat Chats’ community group – an initiative developed by Jacqueline Witts in April to bring strategists together. The consultancy will be hosting two Strat Chats events – Sydney – 15 August and Melbourne – 20 August. Tickets are on sale now.