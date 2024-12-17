Need Some Festive & Holiday Inspo? Cairns Crocodiles Has You Covered

As we edge towards the festive season, it’s timely to remember some of the best travel and festive work that won accolades at this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

This year’s awards celebrated Travel & Leisure with its own category, but there was also work in other categories that won crocs.

Here is a selection of the winning work that should invoke the festive spirit.

Gold

Coca-Cola, ‘Santa in the Sky’, by VML Ogilvy Japan

VML Ogilvy Japan was one of a number of agencies from outside Australia and New Zealand to take home a Cairns Crocodiles Award.

This festive treat picked up Gold in the Digital Craft category.

Its stunning “Santa in the Sky” drone show for Coca-Cola was a fantastic piece of unmissable work that lit up the skys with nostalgic coke icons like the red Christmas truck

Our judges said the execution was “brilliant” and said the concept was “beautiful.”

The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, ‘Find Your Happy Place’, by Connecting Plots

Picking up gold in the Travel/Leisure category was Connecting Plots’ ‘Find Your Happy Place’ for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.

The campaign lent into feelings of nostalgia to remind punters of the happy memories they had at the Easter Show as children.

It was designed to create consistency and cohesion across all of the show’s collateral. The visual identity has been applied across every single impression, from TVCs, social, radio and

OOH through to media kits, selfie photo frames and the spectacular nightly drone show.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show and the ‘Find Your Happy Place’ led to pre-sales hitting an all time high.

NRMA, ‘Cricket Covers’, Initiative

Nothing says summer holidays like cricket and this Gold Croc winning media campaign is nothing short of brilliant.Initiative’s “Cricket Covers” for NRMA is the perfect example of smart, creative use of media.

Using the covers for a cricket pitch square as a media opportunity is brave and a stroke of genius (unless it doesn’t rain in any test).

“So simple, yet so impactful,” said one judge. “Brilliant,” said another. “NRMA delivers the best return on OOH assets and gains more than $3 million in earned media during Test Cricket.”

VB, ‘England Bitter,’ The Monkeys (now Droga5)

Building on the cricket theme is The Monkey’s brilliant work for VB, which seized on the furore during last year’s Ashes series when the poms accused the Australian team of cheating.

“VB certainly won (back) the moral Ashes with this brilliant and cheeky stunt. Johnny Bairstow and Piers Morgan won’t like it, but the results are as convincing as a Warnie five for back in the day. A brilliant opportunistic campaign that stoked rivalry and the media conversation for days,” said one judge.

We’ll leave it to you to work out whether they’re English or Australian.

The stunt won Gold Crocs in the Public Relations and Food & Beverage cateogries. Eagle-eyed readers might point out that technically the campaign ran during Australia’s winter BUT it would be considered summer to most of Asia, so we are letting it pass (and hoping our English editor doesn’t remove it from this list).

Silver

Tourism NT’s ‘Summer Done Differently’ by Atomic 212

Atomic 212 and Tourism NT used humour to sell the Northern Territory as a desirable alternative tourist destination in a series of videos (like the one below).

Why swim in a crowded city pool when you can have a bonafide Northern Territory billabong all to yourself?

The videos cover ‘parking’, a ‘BBQ’, ‘Pool’ and the ‘Beach’ and was brought to life on TV, outdoor, social media, news partnerships and programmatic digital media buys, complemented by an integrated PR/media and organic social media plan.

Telstra, Hello Christmas, The Monkeys (now Droga5)

Telstra and The Monkeys ‘Hello Christmas’ campaign told a heartwarming story about a connection starring a lost reindeer and a little girl called Cassie.

It picked up a Silver Crocs in the Direct and Film Craft categories.

In the TVC, the viewer follows Dasher the reindeer who journeys through the stunning landscape with rolling hills and bouncing kangaroos before she finds herself lost in suburban Australia.

Dasher is led to the home of Cassie, a little girl who realises the reindeer is lost and sets out to help her find her way home to Santa via the help of her local Telstra payphone.

Bronze

Carnival Cruise Line’s ‘100% Holiday’ by Today the Brave

Carnival Cruise Line set sail its ‘100% Holiday’ campaign via Today the Brave, tapping into everyone’s holiday brain.

The work scored bronze in the Data-Driven Creativity and Travel/Leisure categories.

While Aussie holidays are glorious, they often require compromise—whether it’s devoting every moment to keeping everyone happy, managing planning and logistics, or saving up for a costly experience.

But when enjoying a Carnival cruise, it’s ‘100% Holiday’ from the moment you step onboard.

100% Holiday launched across OOH, digital (OLV and high impact display), social and radio – with placements booked via Speed. Later in the year, it ran a TVC for this year’s summer holidays.

HOTYS ‘See the Big Picture’ by Today the Brave

Perhaps the great outdoors is not your bag and instead you plan to spend many days and nights visiting the cinema?

Today the Brave’s eye-catching ‘See The Big Picture’ campaign for Hoyts certainly got the judges attention, picking up a bronze in the fiercely fought Strategy and Effectiveness category.

Instead of surrendering to smaller media formats, ‘See the Big Picture’ showcases HOYTS’ cinema-sized experience, regardless of channel with different videos involving snippets from movies featuring zombies, animated characters and outer space.

It reminds viewers that if they want big movie experiences, they should visit the big screen.

