Nearly 100% Non-Compliance: Thousands Of Cosmetic Injectable Ads Break Advertising Laws Across The Country

Australia’s booming cosmetic injectables industry is under fire following revelations that thousands of advertisements are breaching long-standing national health advertising laws. An upcoming report by industry watchdogs Operation Redress, led by researchers Michael Fraser and Maddison Johnstone, reveals almost 100 per cent non-compliance across a sample of 100 cosmetic injector websites.

Despite advertising laws that prohibit direct promotion of prescription-only medicines, these websites frequently advertise specific treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers, often using banned phrases and even listing prices — a practice that is explicitly illegal under the Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code.

Under the Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code, the promotion of prescription-only medicines — including terms like “wrinkle-reducing injections”, “dermal fillers”, “tox”, and “Brotox” — is strictly prohibited in any advertising directed to the public. Websites are also banned from publishing prices for these treatments, yet many ads promote injectables for aesthetic slimming or muscle reduction, complete with pricing information.

“These breaches are not accidental or isolated,” Fraser told The Age. “They are systemic and widespread. The industry has been put on notice repeatedly, but instead of improving, it’s openly defying the rules.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s national regulator for therapeutic goods, has confirmed the severity of the issue. Last financial year, it took action to remove over 2,000 unlawful advertisements and blocked access to more than 150 websites containing illegal promotions of cosmetic injectables. However, despite its enforcement powers, the TGA did not prosecute a single provider in 2024, relying instead on warning letters and voluntary compliance.

“Most of these came into voluntary compliance,” a TGA spokesperson confirmed. “We have taken, and will continue to take, strong enforcement actions to address alleged unlawful advertising.”

One particular instance included an advertisement that appeared on the back of a Translink bus on a route that appears to operate in the Tweed Heads and Gold Coast area. B&T attempted to contact Translink for comment but was not able to connect with a media contact.

The TGA tightened its advertising regulations for cosmetic injectables in March 2023. Yet researchers say these tightened rules are routinely ignored — particularly on social media, where injectors often promote miracle anti-aging results and aesthetic enhancements with little to no mention of potential risks.

“These injectors promise anti-ageing, magical and youthful results while downplaying risks and making these medicines seem fun and safe,” said Johnstone.

“We have even observed injectors openly mocking the TGA rules, disregarding the purpose of protecting patients. This is an industry that does not respect regulations.”

“Injectors who are willing to bend the rules are rewarded with more business.”

The consequences extend beyond advertising ethics. The Age has previously reported concerns around patient safety are growing, particularly in relation to how cosmetic medicines are prescribed. Investigations have revealed that some doctors are providing scripts via telehealth in consultations that last less than a minute — a practice the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) says likely does not meet professional standards. Federal Opposition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston said the government is “turning a blind eye to enforcing its own rules” and had failed to act on the seriousness of the issue. “Anthony Albanese and his health minister must explain why they are once again refusing to act on this issue to protect Australians,” she said. In response, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledged the depth of the problem, blaming previous governments for allowing the “Wild West” sector that was spiralling out of control. “Cosmetic cowboys had been riding unchecked for years,” he said.

“Australians deserve to have confidence in the safety and quality of the cosmetic procedures industry and the changes that our government made will provide that confidence,” Butler said.

“Detecting and disrupting unlawful supply and advertising of unapproved and high-risk medicines and medical devices used in the wellness and beauty industries, including cosmetic injectables, is a priority for the TGA.”

Fraser believes the TGA has strong powers but has waited too long for voluntary compliance. “Injectors feel emboldened by a lack of visible action after the TGA was vocal about what is required under the law.”

The TGA has urged Australians to report any complications from cosmetic injectables. It also continues to monitor unlawful advertising and adverse events to better regulate the safety of these high-risk products.