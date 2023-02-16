NBA Basketball School Launches In Australia With Now We Collide

Creative agency Now We Collide has partnered with NBA Basketball School to launch the first program of its kind in Australia.

Created by the NBA’s Elite basketball development team in partnership with Australian-owned sports management company Basketball Magic, NBA Basketball School Australia is a safe and fun program focused on enhancing basketball knowledge, physical abilities, and personal growth through on-court skill development sessions and off-court workshops on goal setting, mindfulness, and nutrition.

Now We Collide has been appointed as the creative and digital marketing partner, helping to build NBA Basketball School Australia’s presence in market from the ground up. This has included brand strategy, website design and build, digital and social media marketing, and implementation for the launch and ongoing growth across Australia.

Ben O’Neill, managing director, NBA Basketball School Australia, said: “Now We Collide have been able to provide us with a seamless pathway to launch NBA Basketball School here in Australia. Their experience launching global brands to a local market, combined with their deep understanding of the target audience and basketball community makes Now We Collide a perfect fit for us. We couldn’t be happier.”

As a Hubspot integration partner, Now We Collide have implemented the CRM platform, while using Humanatix as the ticketing and payment platform. “Hubspot allows us to gain a detailed understanding of the customer base and lead generation, while giving us the ability to scale the business over time” said Naomi Young, Now We Collide’s Strategy Director.

“As one of the fastest growing sports in the country, it is exciting to see NBA Basketball School come to Australia on a mission to inspire, connect, and empower young people through the power of basketball. Working with NBA Basketball School here in Australia gives us the ability to flex the core pillars of our business through strategy, creative, production and digital media.” said Young.

Located at the new state-of-the-art facility at Cranbrook School in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney, NBA Basketball School Australia will launch on Monday, Feb. 27 and is open to players of all skill levels, with plans to extend the program to other regions in the not too distant future.

Since 2017, NBA Basketball Schools have been launched or announced in Argentina, Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, India, Italy, Kuwait, Lithuania, Mexico, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.