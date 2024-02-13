National Flower Centre Encourages PDA This Valentine’s Day With New Campaign Via littleBIG

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Full-service marketing agency littleBIG has worked alongside the National Flower Centre for their current Valentine’s Day campaign – encouraging people to support their local florists on February 14th with a Public Display of Affection.

Situated within the Melbourne Market, the National Flower Centre acts as a vital link between suppliers and local florist businesses. With over 140 stands supplying fresh flowers to 700 local businesses, the National Flower Centre is dedicated to promoting the local floral community during their busiest time of year – Valentine’s Day.

The National Flower Centre sought the expertise of littleBIG to develop a creative and engaging campaign that would remind people to keep flowers top-of-mind for Valentine’s Day gifts.

“The brief was to be wholly relatable for a broad cross-section of people,” said littleBIG’s creative director Rich Harley. “The image of someone walking down the street, sometimes a bit sheepishly, with a bunch of flowers, is so endearing. It’s a gorgeous public display of affection that’s eye-catching yet somehow quiet and intimate, and signals – ‘oh yeah, it’s Valentine’s Day’”.

Beyond the subtle, relatable settings and clever play on words, the creative features a bold, modern typeface, a simple but direct call to action, and brilliantly bright bouquets that instantly attract the attention of viewers.

Melbourne Market CEO Mark Maskiell says flowers are the original and ultimate Public Display of Affection. “Everyone loves receiving flowers at any time of the year but there’s something special about flowers on Valentine’s Day,” said Maskiell.

“Nothing says love quite like a big, beautiful bunch of blooms and traders at the National Flower Centre are working around the clock to ensure 14 February is filled with couples across the state showing Public Displays of Affection with flowers!”

The littleBIG team conceived, directed and orchestrated a video and still shoot featuring real people in familiar Melbourne locations along with providing strategic consultation.

The campaign has been executed via street, transport and digital out-of-home, social advertising and retailer posters.




