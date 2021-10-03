Mysterious ‘30’ Billboards Appear Around The Globe & Everyone’s Convinced It’s A Stunt For Adele’s New Album

The number 30 is mysteriously being projected onto famous landmarks around the globe and Adele fans are convinced it’s one massive marketing stunt heralding the imminent release of her new album.

From the UK, Dubai, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, France, Italy, the US (sadly not Australia), famous landmarks such as Palace of Westminster, the Empire State Building, the Colosseum, Edinburgh Castle and the Louvre have all been plastered with the number 30 and nothing else.

adele hasn’t even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/VyKJra2RZB — 𝔏𝔞𝔯𝔰 (@outsideriah) October 1, 2021

The singer famously names her albums after her age, and previous album titles have included 19, 21 and 25. Adele’s now 33, which suggests the album was recorded some time ago amid her very public divorce.

As yet, there’s been no public confirmation from Adele or her record label that they’re behind the stunt, however, fans are convinced that new music is to arrive any day now.

Eager eyed fans have picked up a post made by Adele two years ago where she hinted that her next album would, indeed, be called ’30’.

As excited as Adele fans are about the news, as these things tend to do, the marketing stunt has still managed to attract the attention of wags online. Check out some of the more clever puns below:

OMG it’s true – Adele is about to drop her new album 30, a sign has even appeared right by my house !!! ❤️❤️❤️ #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/sOdIox83Rz — 76Tigga (@76Tigga) October 1, 2021

Posters labeled “30” have appeared in Oslo, Norway. Is this Adele teasing her upcoming studio album? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Uibea2GGS — Fred ³⁰ (@FredAdkins_) October 1, 2021

Adele has projected 30 on the moon in preparation of her comeback album. #Adele30 #Adele pic.twitter.com/EVzNTcfRb8 — callum³⁰ 🍅 (@tearsdryswift) October 1, 2021

ADELE IS GOING ALL OUT TO KICKSTART HER NEW ERA. HER POWER!!! #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/aZze0sUlZj — adele’s fan » addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) October 2, 2021