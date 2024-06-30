Mycar Encourages Customers To Get The Care They Deserve In Latest Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

In its latest campaign by TBWA\Sydney, mycar Tyre & Auto has positioned itself as the benchmark for care, encouraging customers to get the care they deserve in all areas of their lives. The campaign sees a discerning bride, a considered son and a misunderstood husband demand a mycar level of care from somewhat confused counterparts.

“Our People First platform continues to evolve, and this campaign delivers the message that it’s more than reasonable for people to expect, in differing life scenarios, the same level of value, care and service that they have come to expect from mycar. Our tongue-in-cheek tone and humour carries right through to our talented technicians,” said Cynthia Fernandez, head of marketing at mycar Tyre & Auto.

“We challenged ourselves to get the offer construct across in a fresh, funny and memorable way. And we’re proud to say it

doesn’t get much more retail than this – in fact every punchline hangs on the offer delivery. As always, it’s been a joy to work with mycar, continuing to shape the brand with the partnership of a clever and caring client,” said TBWA creative director Simon Hayes.

Look out for the campaign across TV, radio, BVOD, OOH, social and digital display.