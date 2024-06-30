CampaignsNewsletter

Mycar Encourages Customers To Get The Care They Deserve In Latest Campaign Via TBWA\Sydney

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

In its latest campaign by TBWA\Sydney, mycar Tyre & Auto has positioned itself as the benchmark for care, encouraging customers to get the care they deserve in all areas of their lives. The campaign sees a discerning bride, a considered son and a misunderstood husband demand a mycar level of care from somewhat confused counterparts.

“Our People First platform continues to evolve, and this campaign delivers the message that it’s more than reasonable for people to expect, in differing life scenarios, the same level of value, care and service that they have come to expect from mycar. Our tongue-in-cheek tone and humour carries right through to our talented technicians,” said Cynthia Fernandez, head of marketing at mycar Tyre & Auto.

“We challenged ourselves to get the offer construct across in a fresh, funny and memorable way. And we’re proud to say it
doesn’t get much more retail than this – in fact every punchline hangs on the offer delivery. As always, it’s been a joy to work with mycar, continuing to shape the brand with the partnership of a clever and caring client,” said TBWA creative director Simon Hayes.

Look out for the campaign across TV, radio, BVOD, OOH, social and digital display.

Related posts:

  1. AAMI Houses Pop Up Across Australia
  2. Australia’s Eleventh IKEA Store Has Arrived: But At Just 3m Squared It’s IKEA Like You’ve Never Seen Before
  3. Oslo – Is It Even A City? Norway’s Hilarious New Tourism Campaign Tells Travellers Not To Come
  4. INSIDE NGEN: SCA’s Brad Gardner On How To Not Fall Into The Stereotype Of ‘Growing A Pair’
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Onsite Retail Media Agency Buckled Up Debuts In Australia
Frank Green And Parley For The Oceans Join Forces To Protect The Ocean From The Threat Of Single-Use Plastics
Woolworths Backs Olympians Of Tomorrow With $1 Million In Grants
Is The Job Ad Dead?
Register Lost your password?