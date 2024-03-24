Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Media and marketing agency Murmur-Group has announced an exclusive partnership with global Marketing Mix Modelling solutions company Aryma Labs, signalling a new era of data-driven marketing solutions in the region.

Lead image: Venkat Raman (L) Dave Levett (R)

The strategic alliance names Murmur the sole channel partner for Aryma Labs in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania and includes exclusive access to Aryma’s flagship “ArymaEdge” product.

The partnership combines Aryma Labs’ advanced MMM solutions with Murmur’s expertise in data-driven marketing and media advisory services. It aims to expand both entities’ specialist offerings, addressing the growing demand for sophisticated marketing analytics and insights in the region.

Dave Levett, Managing Director of Murmur, said that to compete successfully in today’s tough economic environment, agencies must continually challenge the status quo and do things differently—both in the way customer problems are solved and in what is offered to market.

“Marketing mix modelling unveils the impact of all aspects of the marketing mix on consumer behaviour. Offering clients an informed strategic base to plan their marketing efforts effectively by blending data-driven insights, leading to an increased return to the bottom line and sustained business growth,” Levett said.

“The growth potential behind our partnership with Aryma Labs is what really excites me and I can’t wait to lead the strategic direction of the partnership across ANZ, integrating Aryma’s MMM products and services into Murmur ‘s existing offerings and giving our clients a jumpstart ahead of their competitors”.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Murmur, an agency with data-driven insights at its core, and together bring the very best of MMM to the Oceania region. With every partnership, Aryma is getting closer to its mission of providing clients with accurate marketing measurement and attribution solutions, and our alliance with Murmur will help us fulfil our ambitions,” said Venkat Raman, Co-Founder & CEO of Aryma Labs.

The strategic partnership is effective immediately.




Aryma Labs Murmur Group

