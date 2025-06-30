Coca-Cola & The Premier League: A Goal Scoring Partnership For 2025/26

At the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, University of South Australia, we’ve spent decades researching brand strategy. Coca-Cola’s return as the Official Soft Drink Partner of the Premier League for the 2025/26 season looks like a brand-building tap-in.

Dr. Will Caruso, senior marketing scientist, and Carlos Villanueva, marketing scientist, explain why this is a goal-scoring opportunity, firmly grounded in Ehrenberg-Bass principles of physical and mental availability. This is more than just putting a football logo on a can; it’s about embedding the brand deeper into memory, and consumer behaviour. But as with any shot at goal, it all comes down to execution, especially when limited edition packaging is in play.

The Power of Mental and Physical Availability

At Ehrenberg-Bass, we know brands grow by being easy to think of and easy to buy, through mental availability and physical availability.

Coca-Cola’s Premier League partnership hits the back of the net on both:

Mental Availability: The Premier League is a cultural behemoth with 95 to 100 per cent brand awareness in the UK. Coca-Cola itself sits at 98 to 100 per cent recognition. By tying itself to the emotional rollercoaster of football, Coca-Cola becomes more mentally available in key buying moments.

Physical Availability: Already present in 90 to 95 per cent of UK households, Coca-Cola now has an even stronger reason to be part of football rituals whether it's on retail shelves, pub counters, or kitchen tables on game day.

Football and Brand Emotion: Building Mental Availability

With 16 to 20 million people in the UK tuning into the Premier League each year, football is more than just entertainment, it is a shared cultural experience. By connecting with that emotion, Coca-Cola becomes part of the moment, not just a beverage.

This helps build Coca-Cola’s mental availability, the likelihood it comes to mind in buying situations. According to the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, mental availability is built by creating and reinforcing memory structures linked to relevant purchase cues. Tapping into emotionally charged moments like a Premier League match strengthens these associations, making Coca-Cola more likely to be recalled and chosen during similar occasions.

Limited Edition Packaging: A Double-Edged Sword

Let’s talk packaging, one of the most visible tactics in partnerships like this. Limited edition packs, such as team logos, footballer faces, or QR codes for exclusive content, are common strategies.

While hard data is still emerging, industry experience suggests key benefits for manufacturers:

Boost short term sales during seasonal or promotional windows

Help retailers drive traffic with relevant, timely products

Create product news that cuts through during high competition periods like the Premier League

Re-engage existing buyers and attract new ones by tapping into football culture

Support margins through increased demand or premium pricing

That said, there are both upsides and risks.

The Upsides

Drives fresh product news tied to fans’ favourite teams, increasing mental availability

Unique club designs help packs stand out in crowded stores

Opens the door for future club branded products if they resonate

Strengthens retailer relationships by offering something relevant to the season

The Risks

Adds complexity to manufacturing and logistics

Risks reducing shelf space for core SKUs

Leftover stock can hurt margins and complicate retailer negotiations

Here’s our biggest worry. The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute teaches us that distinctive brand assets, like Coca-Cola’s red colour, contour bottle, and script logo, should never be compromised. Deviating too far confuses consumers and weakens brand memory.

Short-termism: Without a long-term strategy, flashy cans become forgettable novelties. Memory structures aren’t built in weeks; they’re built over years.

Our take right now? Use limited editions sparingly and smartly. Innovate within boundaries. Never lose sight of the core visual identity. But do keep an eye out for upcoming research that will be released first to Ehrenberg-Bass Institute sponsors on this.

Strategic Activations Beyond the Can

Packaging is just one part. The real impact comes from using multiple channels to build mental availability. Coca-Cola has the chance to activate across key touchpoints:

On-pack promotions

In-store displays that bring football to life

Social campaigns that spark user content and fan engagement

Out-of-home ads placed around key match days

Retailer exclusives like themed bundles or merchandise

Fan events, pop-ups, or matchday experiences

Every touchpoint should tell the same story: Coca-Cola is part of the Premier League experience, wherever fans connect with the game.

Measuring Success: What We’d Track

If we were advising this campaign, we’d focus on:

Sales Uplift: Are we moving more product during the season?

Are we moving more product during the season? Brand Recall: Can fans link Coca-Cola to their football rituals?

Can fans link Coca-Cola to their football rituals? Distribution Wins: Does the campaign help secure better shelf space?

These metrics go beyond hype, they tell us whether the partnership is driving real, sustainable growth.

Final Thoughts: Building for the Long Game

This partnership goes beyond simple marketing, it’s more of a strategic move. Coca-Cola is placing itself in moments of passion, unity, and pride, creating strong foundations for long-term memory and loyalty.

But execution matters. Limited editions need discipline. Short-term buzz should build long-term equity, and all activity must support the brand’s core identity.

As specialists in packaging and brand design, we see Coca-Cola in a strong position. If they strike the right balance, this could be a winning season for both football fans and brand growth. And yes, while every team can, there’s only one Will (Dr. Will Caruso) in the world of packaging redesign research.