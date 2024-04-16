Multicultural Comms Agency Ethnolink Announces AI-Enhanced Multilingual Campaigns

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Multicultural communications agency Ethnolink has unveiled Ethnolink Edge, a bespoke technology platform designed to streamline the initiation, planning and execution of multilingual campaigns across Australia.

This system aims to boost operational efficiency in the creation of in-language campaigns, with future enhancements set to include artificial intelligence.

Costa Vasili, CEO of Ethnolink and recently recognised as one of Australia’s Top 100 Young Entrepreneurs, outlined the system’s advantages, saying, “We see a future where translators, diverse community members, and cutting-edge technology work hand in hand to and execute multilingual campaigns that create impact across Australia.”

A pivotal feature of Ethnolink Edge is its smart algorithms, which significantly enhance the process of matching projects with the most appropriate translators from a pool of over 800 professionals, based on their experience and specific skill sets.

Vasili added, “As the only multicultural communications agency in Australia certified under ISO 17100 for Translation Services, our main focus is to improve how we deliver high-quality multilingual campaigns at scale. Ethnolink Edge has been pivotal in enabling us to offer transcreated campaigns more efficiently, cost-effectively, and with enhanced quality.”

Ethnolink, with its dedicated team of over 50 full-time staff members, is currently involved in several significant multilingual campaigns, including for the NSW State Emergency Service.

Looking to the future, Vasili explained the roadmap for Ethnolink Edge: “The next development phase will concentrate on integrating AI capabilities to further enhance the accuracy of our translator assignments, improve integration of community feedback into campaigns, and improve in-language messaging developed for culturally adapted campaigns.”

The launch of Ethnolink Edge builds on the success of Ethnolink’s recently established First Nations communications arm and key contract wins, including with the eSafety Commissioner.




