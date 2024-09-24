Mr Wolf Solves Sleep Epidemic With New Campaign For Breville

Sydney challenger agency Mr Wolf, will launch its latest campaign for Breville Air Purifiers this week, carving out a new segment in the sleep space. Identifying the close link between sleep and clean air has allowed Breville to take its place as the solution for the many Aussies struggling with the modern epidemic of poor sleep.

Breville, a leader in the Air Purification category, has traditionally focussed on those who suffer from asthma or allergies or are susceptible to poor indoor air quality caused by dust mites, mould spores or other household irritants. But sleep is also impacted by those same triggers, keeping people awake with symptoms like congestion, difficulty breathing, running nose, watery eyes or headaches.

In fact, 59% of the population experience symptoms at least 3-4 times per week, including trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking too early and not being able to get back to sleep, according to The Sleep Health Foundation. And only 20% of Australians report sleeping uninterrupted.

“One of the most effective ways to drive brand growth in highly competitive markets is to unlock and own new purchase motivators or points of market entry,” said Tony Singleton, managing partner strategy at Mr Wolf. “Sleep issues are not only the modern world’s epidemic, but they’re exacerbated by breathing in allergens and pollution at night, so perfect for Breville to claim”.

“While there are many recommendations for a better night’s sleep, few people link air quality with sleep quality. If you’re breathing air that contains airborne particles and pollutants, it can lead to poor sleep and waking up feeling less than refreshed. Mr Wolf have developed a brilliant campaign to launch this new positioning, and we’re excited for the impending Spring launch and to see it perform,” Candi Hart, GM marketing Breville Australia said.

The ‘Morning People’ campaign addresses the pursuit of a good night’s sleep, with a touch of humour from the perspective of those poor non-morning folk dealing with newly minted morning people who wake feeling annoyingly awesome.

“Breville is not a Challenger Brand in the typical sense, but we were able to draw upon the same disciplines to carve out a new position in a highly competitive space,” said Michael Stevenson, managing partner at Mr Wolf. “While poor sleep is no laughing matter, we were able to use comedy to cut through the clutter and engage consumers in something that could genuinely improve their wellbeing”.

The Mr Wolf Breville ‘Morning People’ campaign goes live at the end of September and will be supported by Free to Air TV, BVOD, Out-of-home, Radio, Digital, Social and In-store.