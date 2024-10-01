Mr Chen’s Launches “Find Aunty Chen” Campaign Via DDB Group & Mango

Mr Chen’s celebrated National Dumpling Day via DDB Group Melbourne and Mango by offering free dumplings to anyone who could “Find Aunty Chen” in Melbourne’s CBD.

Aunty Chen and her trolley kicked off the campaign by roaming all around Melbourne, including visits to The Project, Paramount, Urban List, and Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Show for surprise tastings.

The integrated campaign culminated with an activation on National Dumpling Day on Thursday 26 September, where Aunty Chen delighted anyone who could find her at Queensbridge Square with free Mr Chen’s dumplings. Customers simply needed to find Aunty Chen to claim the free dumplings.

“Find Aunty Chen” is the first integrated campaign from DDB for Mr Chen’s, following the agency’s appointment to the account earlier this year.

Meta, TikTok and influencer social content from creators like Conor Curran launched the campaign and encouraged people to attend the event. Melburnian Queensbridge Square activation influencers and interstate creators shared recipe content encouraging Australians to #MakeItMrChens this National Dumpling Day.

“Aunty Chen represents the commitment in delivering authentic Asian flavours and quality that Mr Chen’s brings to all our products, as well as the brand’s rich history as a family-owned business. We are thrilled to introduce her to the world,” said Dominique Grainger, brand manager, Mr Chen’s.

“Trolley aunties also encourage you to be adventurous and try new things, so this character makes the perfect brand ambassador. If you can track her down, that is,” said Psembi Kinstan, executive creative director, DDB Group Melbourne.

Credits:

Client: Mr Chen’s

Co-CEO: Lucy Chen

Co-CEO: Nancy Chen

General manager sales & marketing: Kevin McCudden

Marketing Manager: Lian Brouwer

Brand Manager: Dominique Grainger

In-House Graphic Design: Helen James

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne

Group Executive Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

Senior Copywriter: Anneliese Sullivan

Senior Art Director: Josh Brown

Art Director: Phoenix Santamaria

Head of Production: Sonia McLaverty

Videographer/Editor: Tom Marley

Photographer: Alex Debely

Head of Social and Content: Sam Snowden

Social Strategist: Rosie Chong

General Manager: Khia Croy

Managing Partner: Marnie McKenzie

Senior Business Director: Lucy Shearer

PR: Mango Communications

General Manager: Alex Lefley

Group Account Director: Emily Perry

Account Manager: Ruby Loosli

Sound: Bang Bang Studios

Sound design: Tristan Dewey