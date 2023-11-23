Mountain Dew Partners With VaynerMedia & Golin To Launch Movie Trailer

VaynerMedia and Golin have collaborated with Mountain Dew to set the record straight on the drink’s widely speculated origin story with a new movie trailer starring social media sensation and podcaster Luisa Dal Din.

For years, conspiracy theories and urban legends have circled social media about the citrus-flavoured soft drink’s beginnings. Now, Mountain Dew is finally ready to crack open the vault and reveal the completely legitimate, not at all fabricated backstory of how this magical green elixir came to be, with the release of a new movie trailer titled “Do the Dew: The Untold Tales Behind Mountain Dew” created by VaynerMedia.

The rollicking trailer heavily leans into adventure, action and sci-fi tropes as we see an intrepid explorer search for answers to Mountain Dew’s origins. Journeying through time and space, from mountains to Mars, each scene in the film reflects a real fan theory postulated in response to strategically seeded social media posts from the brand in the lead-up.

“It’s ridiculous and over the top, but what I love about the work is the story behind it all. Sparking real conversations amongst Dew’s social fans and bridging that thirst into a campaign people actually want to watch is what the Vayner model is all about. I’m sure they’ll have as much fun watching it as we did making it – hopefully we get a sequel!” said Vayner’s head of creative and consulting, Yash Murthy.

This action-packed piece of fan service will premiere at Sunset Cinema’s Bondi Beach venue with an exclusive media and influencer event hosted by Golin on November 30. Following the launch event until December 23, the trailer will be screened before all showings as part of a new partnership between Mountain Dew and the iconic cinema. The standard viewing sesh is being taken up a few hundred notches, just in time for the arrival of summer and the season’s hottest films.

“There’s always been an element of mystery when it comes to Dew, and this trailer brings our fans’ best origin theories to life in such a fun and disruptive way”, said Susan Press, Head of Beverages Marketing at PepsiCo. “We’re thrilled to share it with movie buffs and Dew fans everywhere this summer.”

Every Dew fan will get to experience the trailer they helped create, with the trailer running on social media channels including YouTube, TikTok, Meta as well as across placements in Cinema & Google Search.

The communications campaign and event management has been looked after by Golin.

From November 30 to December 23, Sunset Cinema’s Bondi location will play the brand-new trailer, providing movie buffs the inside scoop on how Mountain Dew became the much-loved, thirst-quenching drink it is today. The brand is also providing an epic viewing experience with features like complimentary popcorn and a snack bar offering the full Mountain Dew range to enhance the showings.