Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN
Motio have won the exclusive media and content rights to Australia’s largest medical centre network, IPN.
IPN operate in over 150 Health and Wellbeing environments across Australia and will be the self-described “perfect partner” for Motio.
CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said: “We have been working with IPN to integrate with its customer experience model and are now ready to roll out across its extensive group of centres.”
“As well as the provision of Health and Information based content, IPN will have direct access to its part of the Motio network to communicate key messaging across the entire group or even down to a single location.
“The Motio Platform allows IPN to communicate up to the minute health information right through to the marketing of allied services available across the IPN network.”
COO of Motio, Michael Johnstone, echoed Cadwallader’s comments saying: “this is a very exciting addition to our Digital Place-Based network.”
“Being chosen by the IPN team to deliver a key part of their in-practice experience is very humbling. The increasing need and benefit of Digital Place-Based Based media and communication within this sector has seen an upward trend in demand for content, information and communication.”
This agreement sees Motio continue their Digital Place-Based and Audience Experience strategy across the Health and Wellbeing sector after acquiring Medical Media in April and acquiring oOh’s Health and Wellbeing network late last year.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
“It’s Just Disgusting”: Grill’d Ad By The Monkeys Cops Backlash After Breaking AANA Code Of Conduct
It's said there's no such thing as bad publicity. However, this ad and all forms of poo jogging arguably disprove it.
Nike Takes Steps To Enter The Metaverse With Virtual Sneaker Plans
Nike unveils its virtual sneaker plans. Still has virtually no plans to stop making its shoes in Indonesian sweatshops.
VCCP Group Launches Global Content Creation Studio Girl&Bear
VCCP group launches global content studio Girl&Bear. Alas, no porridge clients to speak of at the minute.
NSW Government Calls On Sydneysiders To Get Out Their Shovels
NSW Government calls on Sydneysiders to get out their shovels. Presumably to plant a tree, not dispose of a dead body.
Domino’s Signs Better Chicken Commitment
Domino's now using more ethical chicken. Confirms its pepperoni still contains anus, hooves, snout and intestine.
iProspect Fortifies Leadership Team With Three Key Promotions
Oliver Rapson, CEO iProspect Australia, announces today the promotion of three key members of the iProspect national team.
Indie Agency Connected Continues To Grow With A Slew Of New Client Wins
Growth trajectory continues for independent agency Connected with four new clients wins. Impressively for each client, Connected has been appointed to drive significant growth via digital transformation and paid digital media. The new clients are: IMB Bank Octet My Plan Manager Forever Projects Connected, founder and CEO, Laura Hamod Barnes (main photo), said: “Coming into […]
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gruen And Hard Quiz Snare ABC An Entertainment Win
After 13 years, Gruen is still going strong. That's like 147 in adland years.
Queensland Health Launches Pro Masturbation Campaign “Give Yourself A Hand”
Masturbation is very healthy & natural. It's just when it involves the Women's Weekly & a gimp mask does it get weird.
Val Morgan’s Outdoor Bed Cinema Returns
The Outdoor Bed Cinema is back! However, arguably not the place for any raging hormone first Tinder date, however.
How I Quit Adland & Jumped The Gun On The ‘Great Resignation’
We're in the midst of the 'great resignation', as the nation runs desperately short of witty puns for farewell cards.
Social Media Is A Hub For Progressive Ideas, So Why Aren’t Its Ads?
Social can be a hub for progressive ideas. That said it's had to work hard to get rid of nutters & conspiracy theorists.
BigCommerce Launches TikTok Advertising Coupon Program For Merchants
BigCommerce has announced a new advertising coupon program with TikTok to give matching ad credits to qualified merchants, encouraging them to explore TikTok’s suite of ad solutions with confidence, financial freedom and flexibility to expand audience reach and drive business growth. Qualified merchants of all sizes based in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada that […]
Kylie & Dannii Minogue Front New Buy Australian Campaign (Not That You’re Contractually Allowed To See It In Australia)!
B&T doubts the merits of Dannii Minogue in this "Buy Australian" campaign given her inability to ever sell any albums.
Mick Molloy Departs From Triple M To Pursue Creative Opportunities
Mick Molloy departs Triple M. Says he never wants to hear Foo Fighters' 'Learn to Fly' again as long as he lives.
Facebook Officially Launches ‘Subscriptions’ Platform For Creators
After first announcing Subscriptions in June of 2020, Facebook has officially rolled out the initiative to more creators. The goal, according to Facebook, is helping creators make more money, earn a sustainable living, and have more control over the businesses they build on the platform. Subscriptions allow fans of a creator’s content to support them […]
Coles Launches Christmas Campaign Via DDB
The Coles Chrissie ad's here with its three givens - Curtis Stone & a pav, sickly cute kids, no drunk, lecherous uncles.
JCDecaux Appoints Morgan Hannaford & Gemma Watkins To Sales Directors
JCDecaux announces new sales directors who've managed 1.5-metre distancing within an inch for accompanying press photo.
Instagram Australia And Are Media Reveal ’25 Under 25′ Aussie Female Entrepreneurs
Instagram Australia has shared the inaugural ‘25 Under 25’ list of up-and-coming female entrepreneurs, in partnership with Are Media. The ‘25 Under 25’ receive exclusive access to the Instagram Academy, an exclusive digital accelerator program which includes digital training, advertising grants, 1:1 advice from Instagram’s sales teams. The program also includes exclusive mentorship from some […]
Alan Jones To Depart Sky News, Cites Contract Disagreement
Alan announces Sky departure. Farewell gift ideas include velvet cape & crown, punch goblets & Best of Barbra Streisand.
Wired Wins Tourism Italy After Competitive Pitch
There is no greater Italophile than the B&T editor. Evident by his bad driving, cheating at soccer & his garlic breath.
Rolling Stone Australia To Unveil The 200 Greatest Aussie Albums Of All Time In Partnership With Sonos
B&T predicting big things for Joe Dolce's 'Shaddap You Face' & Craig McLachlan's 'Hey Mona' in this best album survey.
News Corp Australia Accelerates Audio Growth With New Hires
News Corp Australia has announced three appointments for the company’s on-demand audio arm, NewsCast as part of its strategy for growth over the next 12 months. Hareem Khan and Nina Young have joined NewsCast as audio producers and Tiffany Dimmack as an audio editor. Khan joins the business from SBS where she was a producer on Dateline. Khan will be […]
Independent Podcast Toni & Ryan Surpasses One Million Downloads
The unlikely pairing of Toni Lodge and Ryan Jon has proven fruitful this week after the duo’s podcast hit a major seven-figure milestone, becoming one of a handful of independent Australian podcasts to reach one million downloads in two months. The pair met at ARN, where Jon now hosts workdays on KIIS FM Melbourne after […]
Fiftyfive5 Makes 33 Hires And Goes Global For Talent Search
Australia’s leading independent insight consultancy continues its growth trajectory with 33 new hires since July across Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore.
Aussie Streaming Numbers Soar, With Netflix Number One & Disney+ The Real Mover
Aussies apparently turned to SVODs in droves during lockdown. Sofa reupholstering tipped to be the next big thing.
BWS Unveils Summer Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
Nothing says Aussie summer like a trip to BWS, does it? And B&T says that having spent much of the winter there, too.
FIFA’s New Indigenous-Inspired Logo For The Australia & New Zealand Women’s World Cup Revealed
Organisers thankfully go boomerang and kangaroo-free as logo for the 2023 Women's World Cup is revealed.
Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To “Celebrate Australia” In Heartwarming Campaign Via Lionize
The team at Nescafé Blend 43 has partnered with Rotary Australia to launch its brand-new campaign, “Celebrate Australia” via lionize. The campaign is designed to support the community spirit of six much loved Aussie towns. The six regional towns of Mallacoota, Broken Hill, Toowoomba, Busselton, Willunga and Strahan have been handpicked by Nestlé Professional to […]
HypeAuditor Finds That Influencer Marketing Wasn’t Impacted By Lockdowns
In top news for the sale of dodgy fake tans, teeth whitener & cheap lipstick, lockdown's had no impact on influencers.