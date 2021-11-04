Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN

Motio have won the exclusive media and content rights to Australia’s largest medical centre network, IPN.

IPN operate in over 150 Health and Wellbeing environments across Australia and will be the self-described “perfect partner” for Motio.

CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said: “We have been working with IPN to integrate with its customer experience model and are now ready to roll out across its extensive group of centres.”

“As well as the provision of Health and Information based content, IPN will have direct access to its part of the Motio network to communicate key messaging across the entire group or even down to a single location.

“The Motio Platform allows IPN to communicate up to the minute health information right through to the marketing of allied services available across the IPN network.”

COO of Motio, Michael Johnstone, echoed Cadwallader’s comments saying: “this is a very exciting addition to our Digital Place-Based network.”

“Being chosen by the IPN team to deliver a key part of their in-practice experience is very humbling. The increasing need and benefit of Digital Place-Based Based media and communication within this sector has seen an upward trend in demand for content, information and communication.”

This agreement sees Motio continue their Digital Place-Based and Audience Experience strategy across the Health and Wellbeing sector after acquiring Medical Media in April and acquiring oOh’s Health and Wellbeing network late last year.

