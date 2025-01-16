More Than Tennis: Unity, Positive Rivalry & Empowerment At Centre Of Billie Jean King Cup Refreshed Brand Identity

Following the remarkable success of the 2024 competition, which featured thrilling sold-out Finals sessions and a near doubling of attendance, the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (BJKC) has unveiled a fresh new brand identity. This evolution reinforces the competition’s position as a bright, bold and unifying event in women’s sport.

The BJKC, the women’s World Cup of Tennis, is the premier international team competition in women’s tennis. Previously called the Fed Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) renamed the competition in 2020 to honor the legendary Billie Jean King and her pioneering efforts in advocating for women’s sports.

This prestigious event continues to unite nations, celebrate her enduring legacy, and showcase the best talent in women’s tennis, with a record 137 nations competing in 2024. That record will be broken again in 2025, with 146 nations set to compete across all levels of the competition.

The new brand identity available HERE features a logo inspired by the distinct shape and outline of a tennis court. This is reflected in the logo block that is formed by the half court, with additional versions brought to life using the unique court lines.

The color palette focuses on ‘Billie Blue, ’ the iconic hue that Billie Jean King famously wore throughout her career. The vibrant, premium teal color symbolises the competition’s brightness and highlights the exceptional talent of the women athletes who make it possible.

The word “Cup” has been created personally by Billie Jean King in her own hand. This is executed in “Bounce Yellow,” evoking the image of the tennis ball and conveying a sense of motion and energy.

The new brand embodies the BJKC’s commitment to merging world-class tennis with a purpose-driven mission, creating an electrifying and inclusive atmosphere where fans and players unite to celebrate female athletes, team spirit, and shared values. It will come to life on a refreshed website and across all social media, advertising, marketing channels, and event signage.

“As we enter a new era for the Billie Jean King Cup, our new branding champions the essence of the tournament and the energy of the women’s World Cup of tennis. It is special to see Billie Jean’s handwriting incorporated into the new identity,” said Ilana Kloss, chair of Billie Jean King Cup Limited.

The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the competition, with a mission to create unforgettable moments that highlight the brilliance of players, teams, and the sport itself; to build a truly fan-centric entertainment experience; and to champion the power of female sport and team tennis in empowering more girls and women to achieve.

“Billie Jean King’s vision has always been about pushing boundaries and empowering women through sport. With this rebrand, we seek to amplify that legacy, embracing the power of team competition and inspiring future generations through passion, skill, and stories of incredible female athletes. The Billie Jean King Cup is more than just tennis – it’s a movement for lasting change,” said Kerstin Lutz, CEO of Billie Jean King Cup Limited, commented.

“Women’s tennis is a truly amazing sport and fan spectacle which is amplified when it manifests as a national team event, so it was a real privilege to collaborate with the team at Billie Jean King Cup Limited on the development of the new strategy and identity for the competition,” said Adrian Goldthorpe, CEO of LBA Branding.

“The identity is thoughtfully crafted to align with what the Billie Jean King Cup represents, the unique values that define it, the vision that sustains it, and the unmistakable vibrancy and spark of life synonymous with Billie Jean King herself. Together, the different elements of the new brand break away from conventional tennis visuals, offering a loud, bold, bright, and modern identity that proudly reflects the spirit of the Cup.”

The 2024 Finals, which attracted over 34,000 fans in Málaga, Spain, marked a milestone for the competition. Drawing fans from more than 50 nations, it was covered by 47 broadcasters worldwide.