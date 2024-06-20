More Metal for ANZ, But The Big Gongs Elude Us Yet Again At Cannes Lions

The Lions for Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Innovation and Luxury & Lifestyle were handed out overnight and while there were no big winners from Australia or New Zealand, a decent amount of silver and bronze came our way.

The Brand Experience & Activation category was the most productive for the Antipodes with six Lions awarded to the ANZ region.

DDB New Zealand, Auckland received a silver lion for its “The Greenprint” work for Volkswagen. It also received another Silver for “Correct the Internet” for Team Heroine.

DDB Sydney and adam&eveDDB, London shared a silver for their combined efforts for Mcdonald’s “The Original Mouthful.”

Rounding out the New Zealand wins for the Brand Experience & Activation category, Dentsu Creative, Auckland received a bronze for its FreshChoice Supermarkets work “Aid Aisle.”

From the Australian side of the ditch, bronzes were awarded to VML, Melbourne for “FitChix” for Honest Eggs, while CHEP Network, Melbourne also received a bronze for Climate Doctor’s “Certificate for School Strike 4 Climate.”

The Brand Experience & Activation category Grand Prix went to Weber Shandwick, New York for its “The First Edible Mascot” campaign for Pop-Tarts.

Pedigree was back in the winner’s circle again with the “Adoptable” by Pedigree via Colenso BBDO, Auckland picking up a silver in the Creative Business Transformation category. The Grand Prix in that category went to LePub, Amsterdam for its “Refurb” campaign for Philips.

Howatson & Co picked up a bronze in the Creative Commerce category for its cheeky campaign for challenger beer brand Matilda Bay “Your Second Favourite Beer.”

Publicis Conseil, Paris won the grand prix for Creative Commerce for its campaign Renault – “Cars to Work.”

In the Creative Effectiveness category, Special, Auckland made an unusually rare appearance for its excellent and 2023 dominating “The Last Performance” for Partners Life insurance, which took home a bronze.

Another darling of 2023, VML Melbourne’s campaign “Fitchix” on behalf of Honest Eggs also received a bronze for Creative Effectiveness.

The grand prix for Creative Effectiveness went to Rethink Toronto for its “It Has To Be Heinz” campaign for you know who.

VML, Melbourne with “FitChix” also picked up another silver and a bronze in the Creative Strategy category. The grand prix in this instance went to the Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam for its powerful “A Piece of Me” campaign for KPN.

Australia and New Zealand came up empty-handed in both the Luxury & Lifestyle as well as the Innovation categories.

The grand prix in those categories went to Loewe, Madrid for its “Loewe X and Suna Fujita” and “Voice 2 Diabetes” for the KVI Brand Fund via Klick Health Toronto.

Australia and New Zealand only have one more day to claim some more solid prizes after the big wins of last year. Stand by as we bring those to you over the weekend.