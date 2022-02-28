Monday TV Wrap: Chrissie Swan’s Would I Lie To You Premiers To 482,000 Eyeballs

Monday TV Wrap: Chrissie Swan’s Would I Lie To You Premiers To 482,000 Eyeballs
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 940,000 viewers.

Honestly, can’t wait for all the contestants to weigh in on the new advertising laws for influencers, you can tell some of them were just gagging to promote health products.

Seven News hit 1,098,000 viewers while Nine News earned 991,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 814,000 viewers – I don’t understand why Grimshaw hasn’t launched her own blazer line. Surely this is a missed opportunity! 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s  Home And Away grabbed 539,000 viewers and The Chaser pulled in 414,000 viewers and Sunrise grabbed 347,000 eyeballs. Meanwhile, SAS earned 372,000 viewers –  as someone that gets upset when I can’t find any TimTams in the office fridge, I’m aware I wouldn’t hack it on SAS.

For Nine, LA Brea snagged 320,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project hit 396,000 viewers, Survivor grabbed 463,000 viewers and the debut of Would I Lie To You earned 482,000 viewers, Chrissie Swan should always have her own show! Meanwhile, 10 News First earned 360,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC Newsnetting 748,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 647,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Australian Stories earned 583,000 viewers and Four Corners grabbed 509,000 viewers and Media Watched earned 508,000 viewers – honestly Queen Ita deserves a bottle of champagne her lineup is not to be messed with! 
Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.2 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 23.5 per cent of the daily share.  Followed by the ABC Network with 20.4 per cent that. Followed by 10 Network with 18.5 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 7.4 per cent.

