Modibodi + PUMA Launch New Campaign To Prevent Period Leaks

Modibodi® and PUMA have launched the third drop of their active period underwear range.

Ever worn white or tight sports uniforms that made you feel uncomfortable about leaking when playing on your period? Or felt exposed in sportswear that left the wings and strings of your disposables on display?

From archaic sports codes to national team uniform fines, athletes are often told to keep playing on their period, when what they’re told to wear makes it extremely uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing. But that’s about to change.

Enter PUMA x Modibodi active period underwear. The new PUMA x Modibodi active period underwear is in league of its own – made for maximum protection and performance on and off the court, field, or gym floor. The collection combines soft, breathable fabrics that stretch and move with your body with Modibodi’s concealed absorbent lining, proven to keep you free from leaks, sweat and discharge.

Modibodi Ambassador and Brisbane City FC Captain, Jamilla Riley, says: “As someone who menstruates and plays soccer in a white uniform, I can attest to the discomfort and anxiety that combination can create, particularly when you are young.

You spend your time shamed by the fear of leaks, and it can take all your mental strength to refocus on the game at hand. That’s why I’m such an advocate of the new PUMA x Modibodi active period undies. “The designs not only bring some much-needed innovation to the sportswear market, but they also help support your menstruating body so you can play without fear of leaking and kick some goals. Who knew playing on your period could be this comfy. It’s liberating!”

Modibodi design and innovation director, Charissa Lanham said: “We wanted to destigmatise the challenges of menstruating whilst competing and show athletes a new world in which they can feel confident and supported to play while they bleed. We worked with PUMA to design a range of active period underwear that utilises Modibodi’s world-first patented technology which includes a leak-proof barrier layer for secure protection; meaning athletes can focus on their game, not their period.”

A workout staple, the PUMA x Modibodi collection absorbs fast and offers peace of mind on the pitch by replacing the need for disposable pads, liners and tampons as you play. The super slim, absorbent black lining is designed to help prevent leaks and unwanted stains. Featuring three layers of built-in technology that can hold up to 15ml (or 2-3 tampons) without staining your activewear or sports uniform.

To ensure ultimate comfort, each design is crafted from 82 per cent recycled material, includes a wider logo waist band for security whilst playing and an aerated mesh side panel to maximise airflow. Modibodi’s proprietary Modifier Technology™ then works to wick moisture and sweat, locking away fluid and odour to keep you feeling fresh and dry.

Available in a two colourways Black/Platinum Grey and Black/Green, the collection consists of three styles in a range of Light-Moderate to Moderate-Heavy absorbencies, making them ideal to absorb your period and sweat, and keep you fresh and dry, way beyond the final whistle.