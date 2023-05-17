Modibodi Launches Campaign ‘White Towel Check’ In Response To Sceptical TikTok Comment

Global absorbent apparel brand, Modibodi has launched an ingenious new swimwear campaign with their inhouse creative team and UK PR agency, Spider.

Following the launch of their previous swimwear range in November 2022, Modibodi, noticed that one that one customer left a sceptical comment on TikTok asking to see the brand put their period swimwear through the ultimate test – the ‘white towel check’.

So, Modibodi decided to take them up on the challenge. Modibodi worked with Spider to invite 20 influencers on their period to trial the White Towel Check in the iconic roof top pool at the Mondrian, Shoreditch, UK. There at the hotel pool, the brand set up white towels and invited the influencers to grab one, jump into the water and put their period swimwear to the test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modibodi (@modibodi)

To bring the social-first campaign to life, Modibodi worked with photographer, Imogen Forte, to capture the 3 stages of the White Towel Check while on your period: Step 1: Swim, Step 2: Sit down on your fresh white towel, Step 3: Check if your period has leaked. The brand created a suite of socially led assets as a reply to the very comment on TikTok, proving their technology works when it matters most.

Modibodi CMO Liana Lorenzato said; “It’s exciting to have turned a comment on TikTok into our whole swimwear campaign. There’s still a lot of skepticism about period swimwear, for this latest campaign we wanted to settle the score for good and listen to our audiences’ challenge, testing the range on the one thing that could never lie. A white towel.”