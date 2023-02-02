57-Year-Old Model Stuns In Latest Vogue Cover

Paulina Porizkova graced the cover of Vogue Scandinavia and, to the apparent surprise of everyone, the 57 year-old Swedish-Czech supermodel still looks amazing.

Wearing a sheer dress over black underwear and elbow-length black gloves, the model was captured by photographer Arseny Jabiev for the February-March cover of the magazine.

The Daily Mail, naturally, fawned over Porizkova’s “ageless beauty” and her “toned,” “phenomenal figure,” as well as her “come-hither stare.”

“Paulina Porizkova bares it all as the cover star of our Feb-Mar issue, proving that beauty truly has no age limit,” Vogue Scandinavia captioned the cover reveal.

‘Tackling the complex experience of growing older in the fashion industry, overcoming gut-wrenching grief, and navigating mid-life dating, Paulina finds that — as she ages — she is only more intelligent, more patient, more introspective. This is Paulina at the height of her powers.”

The model added, “I feel like I’m representing 50-something-year-old women who look their age. And I deeply feel that we need more representation.”

The model recently explained via her Instagram that staying in shape at 57 takes more work than it did when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1984 aged just 18.

“It takes a lot of work, especially with the janky hips. I lift weights now, inspired by @dolphinine and @trainwithjoan and have to do PT, and have been on the 16/8 fast for a few years.

Staying in shape takes much more time and effort, but it allows me to fully inhabit this shell I was given at birth, something I took for granted most of my life.”

Of course, diversity and representation are important within media. However, Vogue Scandinavia, would seem to have some work to do. While its first issue in August-September 2021 featured Greta Thunberg on the cover and its October-November 2022 issue featured black, plus-size, transgender model Ceval Omar, it has also featured three former Victoria’s Secret models and Prince Nikolai of Denmark.