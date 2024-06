The Japanese carmaker has invited agencies to tender on the account, which currently sits with Richards Rose.

B&T understands the pitch process is at a relatively early phase, and follows on from Wavemaker’s Adelaide office retaining its circa $50 million media account nearly a year ago.

Richard Rose was appointed by Mitsubishi in 2016 with a brief to focus on its SUV range.

Notable work by the agency includes the recent Russell Coight campaign to promote its Outlander Plug In Hybrid EV.