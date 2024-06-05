MiQ Martinis @ Samsung Ads Haus! An Uber-Exclusive Dinner @ Nu Nu! Snapchat’s Supper Club! It’s Your Cairns Extras From Day 2!

While many would have stopped after the EPIC Pinterest Welcome Party, we had another two epic days of Cairns Extras for guests to enjoy.

First up, Samsung Ads Haus’ Martinis with MiQ event saw a bevy of top marketers descend on the wharf-side retreat for martinis and a delightful talk.

In a session held under Chatham House rules, Daniela Fra, head of marketing ANZ at Care Pharmaceuticals, Moola Sisaudia, marketing strategy, media and innovation lead from Afterpay and Chloe Jones, senior marketing lead on Princess Cruises joined global head of advanced TV at MiQ, Moe Chughtai and managing director of Samsung Ads ANZ Alex Spurzem and discussed how to reach increasingly fragmented TV audiences.

What we can spill is that MiQ knows how to shut down the Haus in style! With martinis flowing and beats dropping, more than 100 of you partied with us for an epic night. Samsung Haus was buzzing with energy, making it the ultimate spot for networking and fun. Cheers to unforgettable moments!

And here’s a word from Brigitte Slattery, Samsung Ad’s head of APAC marketing on the event’s roaring success.

We came, we saw, we conquered day two of #CannesinCairns! Things kicked off at Samsung Ads Haus where attendees chatted with colleagues and the Samsung Ads APAC team over breakfast and some much-needed caffeine to help fuel for the day ahead. Conference go-ers then headed to the Cairns Convention Center for another jam-packed day of break-out sessions and notable keynote speakers.

Guests were then kept entertained as the panel entered into a rapid-fire round of spicy questions which kept the panellists on their toes, before closing out both the panel and day two of Cannes in Cairns with good tunes and a range of cocktails on tap.

And that's a wrap for Samsung Ads Haus! Thanks to everyone who came along, and made all of the events such an enjoyable experience.



GumGum’s Hop-tastic Hemingway’s Happy Hour

Hemingway’s brewery has become the go-to place to wind down after content at Cannes in Cairns. After a day of learning and networking, it is where delegates ultimately gather and let their hair down, with the GumGum team shouting beers.

The selection of delightful craft beers was accompanied by a selection of delectable canapés including bruschetta, arancini and pulled pork. Hemingway’s does food just as well as it does drinks.

The delegates were chatting excitedly about the variety of panels and sessions they experienced that day. If you want to find out the goss – it is the place to be.

The Trade DEsk’s elegant waterfront cocktail party

As the sun began to set on a gorgeous afternoon in Cairns, Whiskey & Wine by Crystalbrook Flynn came to life as anyone who’s anyone in the industry came out to celebrate at The Trade Desk Cocktail Party.

The event doubled as the launch of the new platform “Kokai,” designed to make it easier to harness the full power of programmatic, helping users centre campaigns around audiences and make smarter decisions faster. It featured a panel from a slew of industry experts.

The event kicked off with an inspiring introduction from James Bayes, vice president of ANZ at The Trade Desk. Moderated by Stephanie Famolaro, GM of business development at The Trade Desk, Josh Slighting of REA Group, Publicis Media’s Megan Elliot and Marcel Hashimoto of Youi Insurance, the panel unpacked rapid fragmentation of audiences, regulatory changes and technological advancements in the digital industry.

Waves crashed gently in the distance as cocktails and canapes flowed freely. Some of the most influential figures in the industry networked and mingled over anything from Mimosas to Margaritas. Attendees enjoyed a sophisticated atmosphere, fine drinks and the opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders. The event highlighted The Trade Desk’s role in fostering relationships and dialogue within the advertising community, set against the stylish backdrop of one of Cairns’ premier venues.

Uber Advertising’s Spectacular Beachfront Dinner

Nestled between coconut palms and cloaked in twilight hues as the sun set over the tropical beachfront, an exclusive guest list of VIP industry leaders were treated to Uber Advertising’s spectacular dinner at the celebrated Nu Nu Restaurant in Palm Cove. B&T’s Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham was lucky enough to snag an invite.

On-arrival tropical cocktails and gentle plumes of aromatic smoke wafting from open grills with what would soon become a carefully curated five-course menu plus matching wines. The food showcased the amazing bounty of lush, fresh produce from the rainforests and the ocean.

It was a dream night with incredible food, a dream location and incredible people. As a foodie, I was blown away with some of the best of Nu Nu’s renowned modern Australian fare, from grilled tiger prawns with rainforest honey and za’atar, BBQ scallop, green masala and smoked yoghurt, caramelised lamb rib with ginger caramel and curry leaf and that was just course one! Four more courses of incredible food plus a lavish selection of wine pairings followed.

Snapchat’s Spectacular Rooftop Supper Club

A bevy of top industry folk including major brands and movers and shakers attended drinks and dinner at the popular Rocco’s at Crystalbrook Riley venue.

Guests at the Snapchat Supper Club exclusive event sipped herb-infused, beautiful cocktail creations while admiring the most spectacular view of Cairns.

Privy to a view of the city’s highest rooftop bar and restaurant with 270-degree panoramic views of Cairns and the Coral Sea, attendees enjoyed cuisine reflecting Middle Eastern history mingled with a contemporary take on cuisine.

Seven’s Gemma Acton serves up finance and trust insights at Taboola feast

Seven Network presenter and finance editor Gemma Acton delivered a thought-provoking and sobering speech about how tough ordinary Australians are going due to the cost of living crisis.

At a Taboola dinner with a room full of financial services marketers and agency partners, she said that it is increasingly difficult for the sector to deliver cut through in marketing messages at a time when only three per cent of the population are feeling wealthy and the overwhelming majority are reigning back spending.

IAG’s communication and planning lead Mark Echo, Westpac’s senior manager of performance marketing Rebecca Valdespino and Bank of Queensland’s head of brand and advertising Stephen Thompson were among a host of senior marketers and agency leaders attending the decadent three-course meal, which featured mouthwatering prawn and beef starters, and a popular barramundi main.

Acton, who was a former investment banker before she turned to journalism, also spoke about the importance of trust in the media, and how its standards are far higher than in social media, where misinformation and disinformation are rife.

“It doesn’t surprise me that media is more trusted social media because we are regulated to the nth degree, everything we do has to be checked and it has to be editorially independent media, which keeps us honest as well. Whereas there just are no rules in place on social,” she said.

Epsilon’s Illuminating Fireside Chat At Hemingway’s Brewery

A bevy of top industry folk including major brands and movers and shakers attended a brewery tour, beer tasting and dinner event at Hemingway’s Brewery.

Amidst a brewery tour and a three-course dinner, a discussion on first-party data broke out between Shane Hanby, Epsilon’s ANZ MD, Robb Odd, the regional CEO for Epislon Retail Media and Jess Samson-Doel, the ANZ sales director, moderated by editor of B&T, Tom Fogden.

Covering everything from the upside and downside risk for brands and marketers not activating their first-party data to the remarkable opportunity presented by retail media, the discussion, set under the brewing tanks at Hemingway’s left guests absolutely fizzing. Plus, one lucky attendee got to take home a case of their favourite beer from the tasting!

Cannes in Cairns Charity Partners

At Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, we’re all about big names, big ideas and big spenders. But, it’s just as important that we pay it forward, too. Our official charity partners this year are Mission Australia and Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

This year, Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef are offering lucky attendees the chance to win a trip to the Great Barrier Reef with ecotour operator Reef Unlimited. To be in with a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, all you need to do is sign up here and get to analysing images of coral. Whoever analyses the most images, wins!

Meanwhile, homelessness charity Mission Australia is running a daily coffee van sponsored by Teads and LG Ads. So, if you’re feeling tired after a day of content and networking, you can grab a long black, flat white or a latte and help end homelessness in Australia at the same time.

While the coffee is free from the van, we would love it if delegates considered donating what they can when getting their morning caffeine fix from Mission Australia.