Mindshare’s CSO Catherine Rushton joins This Is Flow

Mindshare’s CSO Catherine Rushton joins This Is Flow
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



This is Flow has strengthened its strategic offering exponentially with the appointment of Catherine Rushton (lead image) as the agency’s first chief strategy officer.

Rushton has had a strong career on both the agency and client side.  Her career in the industry began at Mindshare as an intern in 2009 before being appointed Strategist, followed by strategy director. She was selected for The Marketing Academy and then joined Unilever as senior brand manager. Rushton rejoined Mindshare in 2015 in senior strategy roles up until October 2021, when she was promoted to chief strategy officer.

Rushton will provide strategic leadership for Flow’s growing client portfolio and assist in the mentorship for the strategic minds coming through the agency. Her hire continues to build on the strong momentum of the agency, playing a key leadership role within the business to continue the growth in clients and culture at Flow.

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of This is Flow added, “Catherine is an exceptional talent, with a brilliant mind that’s highly regarded throughout the industry. She brings the perfect combination of passion, experience, attitude and a different perspective into the agency that will not only elevate the work we are doing, but also elevate the whole agency as part of our leadership team.”

Mindshare Australia & New Zealand CEO Maria Grivas said: “Catherine has been a huge part of Mindshare for more than a decade helping shape our strategic craft and develop our Good Growth proposition in Australia. I’d like to thank her on behalf of everyone at Mindshare for her contribution over the years, and wish her well in her wonderful new role. We will be sharing news of our new Chief Strategy Officer shortly.”

This Is Flow ended 2022 with a host of new business wins, and saw the agency grow to over 30 staff. Further announcements regarding new business wins will be released soon.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Catherine Rushton This is Flow

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]