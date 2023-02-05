Mindshare’s CSO Catherine Rushton joins This Is Flow

This is Flow has strengthened its strategic offering exponentially with the appointment of Catherine Rushton (lead image) as the agency’s first chief strategy officer.

Rushton has had a strong career on both the agency and client side. Her career in the industry began at Mindshare as an intern in 2009 before being appointed Strategist, followed by strategy director. She was selected for The Marketing Academy and then joined Unilever as senior brand manager. Rushton rejoined Mindshare in 2015 in senior strategy roles up until October 2021, when she was promoted to chief strategy officer.

Rushton will provide strategic leadership for Flow’s growing client portfolio and assist in the mentorship for the strategic minds coming through the agency. Her hire continues to build on the strong momentum of the agency, playing a key leadership role within the business to continue the growth in clients and culture at Flow.

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of This is Flow added, “Catherine is an exceptional talent, with a brilliant mind that’s highly regarded throughout the industry. She brings the perfect combination of passion, experience, attitude and a different perspective into the agency that will not only elevate the work we are doing, but also elevate the whole agency as part of our leadership team.”

Mindshare Australia & New Zealand CEO Maria Grivas said: “Catherine has been a huge part of Mindshare for more than a decade helping shape our strategic craft and develop our Good Growth proposition in Australia. I’d like to thank her on behalf of everyone at Mindshare for her contribution over the years, and wish her well in her wonderful new role. We will be sharing news of our new Chief Strategy Officer shortly.”

This Is Flow ended 2022 with a host of new business wins, and saw the agency grow to over 30 staff. Further announcements regarding new business wins will be released soon.