Mindshare Promotes Elliot Eldridge To National Strategy Head

GroupM-owned media shop Mindshare has promoted Elliott Eldridge to national head of strategy.

Eldridge will work in collaboration with the wider strategy and planning teams to drive Mindshare’s Good Growth agenda and deliver transformative growth for clients.

In his expanded capacity, Eldridge will be responsible for how the strategy team goes beyond the brief and answers the more pertinent business tensions that marketers are now facing.

Eldridge steps into the national role with responsibility for Mindshare’s Melbourne and Sydney client base, after four years leading strategy for its Sydney office. He will report into chief product officer, Gavin Gibson and work closely with national head of connections planning, Laura Fell, and Sally Hellyer national head of business insights to deliver data-backed strategies for clients.

Speaking on Eldridge’s appointment, Gibson said: “I’m fortunate to get to partner with such a passionate and innovative strategist like Elliott. His expertise and leadership will continue to further Mindshare’s momentum as the agency continues to deliver on our good growth commitment to our clients.”

On his role, Eldridge said: “I am incredibly honoured to take on this new role, where I will have the privilege of leading our talented and dynamic team across both Sydney and Melbourne. Mindshare has such a strong legacy in strategy. Having been part of the team for five years now, I am beyond excited to continue this legacy and together with the incredible strategy team, take the product to the next level.”

Eldridge will continue to support Mindshare’s ongoing success in market, following key client wins over the last 12 months, including Unilever, Footlocker and Nova.