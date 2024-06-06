Milla McPhee Replaces Hugo Munro As The Monkeys CSO, Ben De Castella Becomes Head Of Planning

The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, has appointed Milla McPhee as chief strategy officer, replacing Hugo Munro, and Ben de Castella has shifted to become head of planning from head of strategy, effective immediately.

Lead image L-R: Ben de Castella, Milla McPhee.

McPhee expands on her Accenture Song remit as managing director of strategy for growth markets, to now lead strategy for The Monkeys. Prior to this, she worked in strategy at Adam&EveDDB London and Droga5 New York and was also client side as head of brand and creative strategy at Amazon in the United Kingdom.

McPhee succeeds Munro who left The Monkeys to set up his own indie creative shop with former BMF chief creative Alex Derwin.

The news follows hot on the heels of The Monkeys winning the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Grand Prix yesterday.

Commenting on her new role, McPhee said: “What a privilege it is to lead strategy for Australia’s foremost creative business, inside the world’s most sophisticated technology powerhouse. Every day, we show brands how provocative thinking can transform their business, and it’s a joy to do so alongside the best in our business at The Monkeys/Song.”

An award-winning strategist, de Castella has helped develop several recognised creative campaigns during his time as Business Strategy Director at The Monkeys, including Canadian Club’s “Over Beer?” and Telstra’s “Footy Country”.

His previous roles include group strategy director at VCCP London and strategic planning director at Digitas Hong Kong, where he worked on brands including Transport for London, Compare the Market and Nike.

He says: “When I joined The Monkeys, I knew it was home to some of Australia’s most iconic and effective campaigns. Over the past couple of years, I’ve found out what an incredible bunch it takes to make that happen – not least our tight-knit team of brilliant Planners. I couldn’t be more excited about the new role and what we’re going to achieve together next.”

Accenture Song ANZ president and group CEO of The Monkeys, Mark Green, adds: “We are pleased to see both Milla and Ben continue to thrive and take on wider responsibilities. Both have an impressive record driving growth for some of the world’s leading brands and are perfect partners to help us lead our strategy department.

“As part of this change we are also farewelling Hugh Munro who has been such a force within our strategy department for so long. He leaves with our heartfelt thanks and best wishes for his next adventure.”