Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out The Purple Carpet For The 2024 APAC Partner Award Winners

Katherine Eills, global partner and marketing director at Microsoft Advertising, shares the winners from the company’s 9th annual APAC Awards event in Sydney and how these top-performing partners navigated change through innovative strategies and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality results.

Microsoft Advertising celebrated its 9th annual APAC Partner Awards event in Sydney, recognising over 20 outstanding finalists from across the region. The event took place on 4 December at the Telstra Customer Insights Centre, a state-of-the-art venue where technology and creativity converge, offering the perfect setting to honor the industry’s top innovators and achievers.

This year’s awards ceremony was especially significant as it marked the first-ever in-person awards in the region. Winners and finalists celebrated in style with an exciting show and an evening to remember, in the heart of Sydney CBD.

“It’s the first night that we’ve celebrated together in person in APAC, and we’ve seen such a diverse and amazing range of customers come tonight. Some of my clients who are more agency-side enjoyed seeing the diversity of businesses we had from SMB, data companies to media owners also agency folks. There were so many celebrations of the winners – it’s been fantastic,” Nicole Prior, regional vice president, media & ad tech solutions, Microsoft Advertising APAC said.

“The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards provide a wonderful platform for our amazing partners to come together & showcase all the great work they do on Microsoft Advertising every day. Our partners are super passionate about driving value for their clients & events like this allow them to celebrate their work alongside all the other finalists,” Nick Seckold, regional vice president, performance solutions, Microsoft Advertising APAC added.

“I believe that being able to host the Microsoft Advertising partner awards in APAC is truly remarkable, especially in-person, after the prolonged period of virtual interactions. These events foster innovation, creativity, and competitiveness among agencies, partners, and clients. The opportunity to win an award adds an element of excitement and serves as a significant motivator. Winning awards not only highlights talent but also brings recognition to companies and their partners, providing an excellent reason to celebrate,” Renee Stopps, regional sales director, partner sales, Microsoft Advertising APAC said.

In a year defined by the transformative power of AI, Microsoft Advertising’s top-performing partners showcased incredible potential in leading through change. Their fresh perspectives, innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results are actively shaping the future of the industry.

A huge congratulations to the winners, finalists, and all partners who submitted nominations.

Client Partnership of the Year: Yoghurt Digital | P&O Cruises

Awarded to a partner and their client (direct advertiser) who have exemplified the power of collaboration and working toward a shared goal with Microsoft Advertising. The client, partner and Microsoft Advertising have come together to drive innovation, revenue growth and feature adoption across Microsoft Advertising solutions.

Excellence in Growth Award: Pattern (Practicology)

Awarded to a Select tier partner that has demonstrated sustained growth this past year with Microsoft Advertising in terms of revenue, feature adoption, and bringing on and retaining clients new to Microsoft Advertising and is showing a strong and consistent future trajectory in these areas.

Excellence in International Growth Award: Adpulse

Awarded to a partner that has demonstrated excellence in international expansion this past year by using Microsoft Advertising solutions to drive sustainable growth for their clients through expansion into new markets. This partner demonstrated substantial revenue performance and feature adoption across several markets, as well as campaign expansion into multiple international markets.

Independent Partner of the Year: Empire Webtech Private Limited

Awarded to an Independent Partner that demonstrates effective engagement and excellence in partnership with Microsoft across Microsoft Advertising solutions to deliver success to their clients. This award recognizes a partner that demonstrates a unified approach and advocates usage of Microsoft Advertising products and features, innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value.

Omnichannel Excellence Award: GroupM India’s Advanced TV

Awarded to a partner that exhibits excellence across multiple Microsoft Advertising solutions, such as Search, Audience ads (CTV, video, display, native), Retail Media, Monetize, Invest. Excellence can be demonstrated through strategy, optimization, and performance. The winner demonstrated successful growth and collaboration with Microsoft Advertising account teams to drive successful strategy across two Microsoft Advertising solutions.

Performance Partner of the Year: Sparro by Brainlabs

This award recognizes a team that demonstrates excellence in driving performance and business growth through optimization strategies, including increased feature adoption for campaigns across Microsoft Advertising solutions, driving incremental revenue by promoting the value of Microsoft Advertising to our mutual customers through marketing and co-selling and improving traffic quality and advertiser value.

Marketing with Purpose Award: Thryv Australia

The Marketing with Purpose Award celebrates a partner that embodies the values of diversity, inclusion and sustainability, while using their platform to bring others along on the journey. This award recognizes a partner who demonstrates the strongest commitment to marketing with purpose, building trust with their clients and telling value-based stories in their campaigns. The winning partner takes into consideration the three core pillars of responsibility, values, and inclusion. They exemplify authenticity in their work with purpose driven campaigns and operations.

Agency Partner of the Year: GroupM Nexus Australia

Awarded to the agency partner that has demonstrated excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.

Channel Partner of the Year: Adpulse

Awarded to the channel partner that has demonstrated excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.

A huge congratulations again to all the APAC winners of the 2024 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards!